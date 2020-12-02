How higher education (HE) providers can minimise risk, and information about NHS test and trace channels.

Documents

Student movement and plans for the end of term

HTML

Higher education: reopening buildings and campuses

HTML

Higher education coronavirus (COVID-19) NHS Test and Trace handbook

Ref: DfE-00152-2020PDF, 242KB, 10 pages

Details

This guidance is for:

  • higher education providers
  • partner organisations
Published 3 June 2020
Last updated 2 December 2020 + show all updates

  1. Removed 'Higher education: new national restrictions guidance'.

  2. Added guidance for healthcare and other students on placements returning home and updates on the testing availability to the student movement and plans for the end of term guidance.

  3. Updated the 'International students' section of the Higher education: new national restrictions guidance.

  4. Added guidance on student movement and plans for the end of term.

  5. Updated the information on sports and activities.

  6. Added 'Higher education: new national restrictions guidance'.

  7. Updated higher education guidance with reference to new 3 tiers of COVID-19 (coronavirus) measures.

  8. Updated the travel and transport section.

  9. Updated HE provider guidance and added Higher Education coronavirus (COVID19) NHS Test and Trace handbook.

  10. Performing arts, transport and international students and self-isolation sections updated.

  11. Updates on social distancing, demographic, library, social gathering, performing arts and student accommodation guidance.

  12. Updated 'Staff and student wellbeing' section.

  13. First published.

