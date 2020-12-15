This release includes registered childcare providers and places, inspection outcomes, and joiners and leavers as at 31 December 2020.

Statistics release cancelled

All routine inspections were suspended in March 2020 due to COVID-19. As we did not carry out any full inspections of providers on the Early Years Register in the autumn term, we have decided to cancel the official statistics release that would have covered this period and was planned for publication in March 2021. In addition, our official statistics publication in June 2021 will cover a longer reporting period (1 Sep 2020 to 31 Mar 2021). In January 2021, we will be updating published data on the interim visits to early years registered providers during the autumn term.

