Interim conclusion to the government review of post-18 education and funding launched in 2018.

Documents

Interim conclusion of the review of post-18 education and funding

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-2344-5, CP 358PDF, 227KB, 13 pages

Order a copy

Interim conclusion of the review of post-18 education and funding (print-ready PDF)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-2344-5, CP 358PDF, 711KB, 16 pages

Order a copy

Details

This paper sets out an interim conclusion to the government review of post-18 education and funding launched in 2018, including a response to the report written by the independent panel chaired by Dr Philip Augar.

Skills for jobs: lifelong learning for opportunity and growth
Resources
This white paper sets out reforms to post-16 technical education and t
LA and school expenditure: 2019 to 2020 financial year
Resources
How schools and local authorities spent their funding on education, ch
Updated cost estimates of TEF
Resources
Research which shows the latest cost estimates associated with the Tea

Published 21 January 2021