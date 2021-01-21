Research which shows the latest cost estimates associated with the Teaching Excellence and Student Outcomes Framework (TEF), including subject-level assessments.

Changes to the Teaching Excellence and Student Outcomes Framework (TEF)

For the purpose of the independent review, the Department for Education updated the cost estimates of TEF. It provided separate estimates for:

  • provider-level TEF, if it were to continue as it currently operates from 2019 to 2020 onwards
  • subject-level TEF, if it were to be implemented under the 2018 to 2019 pilot model from 2019 to 2020 onwards
Published 21 January 2021