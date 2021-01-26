As part of the Student Loans Company's commitment to transparency, it publishes details of supplier spend.

Documents

November 2020 Transparency Supplier Spend

ODS, 43.9KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email braille&This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

SLC’s supplier spend is published monthly.

Laptops and tablets progress data as of 26 January 2021
Resources
Information about how many laptops and tablets that have been delivere
Academy announces new UK-Germany collaborative projects on energy transition
Resources
A UKâ€“Germany energy symposium, organised by the Royal Academy of En
Coronavirus (COVID-19) â€“ SLC COVID-19 risk assessment update
Resources
Updated 26 January 2021DocumentsCoronavirus (COVID-19) â€“ SLC COVID-1

Published 26 January 2021