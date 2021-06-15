A summary of attendance in education and early years settings 23 March 2020 to 10 June 2021.

Attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak – 23 March 2020 to 10 June 2021

The data on explore education statistics shows attendance in education settings since Monday 23 March 2020, and in early years settings since Thursday 16 April 2020. The summary explains the responses for a set time frame.

The data is collected from a daily education settings status form and a weekly local authority early years survey.

Previously published data and summaries are available at attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

