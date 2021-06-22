Training materials on the Prevent duty of care and the wellbeing of staff and students in the higher education sector.

The Prevent duty of care and the wellbeing of staff and students in higher education (HE): PowerPoint presentation

MS Powerpoint Presentation, 1.17MB

The Prevent duty of care and the wellbeing of staff and students in higher education (HE): notes for trainers

HTML

Practitioners can use these materials to provide training for:

  • academic staff
  • student and staff wellbeing managers
  • professional staff working in student support services

By the end of this training module, participants will understand:

  • the implications of the duty for policies and procedures on student and staff wellbeing
  • the legal nature of the duty of care that higher education institutions have to their students, their employees and visitors
Published 22 June 2021