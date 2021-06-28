 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The induction to the apprenticeship

Details
Hits: 35
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Overview

An apprenticeship induction is much more than a conventional induction into a new role. For many apprentices, it is the start of their career, and it can be very daunting.

There are lots of different elements to starting an apprenticeship. This guide will help everyone involved understand their part in creating a quality induction experience.

Commitment statement

The commitment statement reinforces the relationship between the training provider, employer and apprentice.

This includes details of:

  • the occupation in which the apprentice is being trained
  • the name of the apprenticeship
  • the start and planned end date for the apprenticeship
  • The planned content and schedule for training
  • what is expected and offered by the employer, training provider and apprentice
  • how to resolve queries or complaints

Everyone involved must sign the commitment statement. This statement ensures the apprentice receives appropriate support and quality training.

After the induction, it is important to revisit the commitment statement and continually review the training plan to check whether the commitments are being met and to track the apprentice’s progress.

More guidance on this is provided in the three-way partnership section.

1. For employers

As the employer, it is important to make the apprentice feel as comfortable as possible.

A few ways to improve the induction experience are:

  • early communication with the apprentice, ideally before they start
  • introducing them to people they are going to work with
  • assigning them a buddy or a mentor
  • showing them what the apprenticeship from start to finish will look like
  • talking them through how the organisation works (for example, mission statements, ethos and company behaviours)

Co-workers

Introduce the apprentice to people they will be interacting with on a day-to-day basis, so they can get to know them and feel at ease around them quickly. It is good to explain to the apprentice what it is thy are there to do and when they will be doing their off-the-job training.

Setting expectations for the apprentice and the people around them can avoid any potential awkwardness or misunderstanding and may create a more inclusive working environment.

Buddy

Buddy systems are not exclusive to large organisations and more can be done to promote cross business buddying.

Larger employers who rotate apprentices through different business functions, often provide a role buddy or mentor to act as an ally who can smooth the transition between placements. This should be decided early on in the apprenticeship so the buddy and apprentice can build a working relationship and feel more supported.

Mentors

The role of a mentor is essential and a positive in many apprentices’ experience. The mentor does not have to be the apprentice’s line manager or the same person for all the apprenticeship. It is important that trust is established early to encourage the apprentice to ask for help when they need it. Also, the mentor needs to recognise the apprentice’s achievements and ensure they have someone encouraging them to succeed.

Mentors should be communicating with the apprentices’ training provider and can help the apprentice with any preparation that they need to do for their exams, coursework, and end-point assessments. Participating in any review meetings is also important in understanding the apprentice’s progress.

Disabled Students' Allowance - expenses
Resources
Application form for reimbursement of costs through Disabled Studentsâ
Welfare and wellbeing in the apprenticeship
Resources
OverviewIt is easy to forget that apprentices are not just employees o
Three-way partnership
Resources
OverviewTo make an apprenticeship successful everyone needs to be full

Networks

Signposting to communities and peers within an organisation, area or training provider is important in establishing support systems for the apprentice.

Introducing apprentices to each other in the organisation is recommended. This gives the apprentice a chance to ask questions to current apprentices or people who have completed an apprenticeship. This also provides an opportunity for them to network. This is essential in building an apprentice’s support system, network forming and creating meaningful friendships.

Overall apprenticeship journey

Providing an outline of the overall apprenticeship journey is essential.

You need to ensure there is:

  • a clear timeline of the apprenticeship training, specifying in particular where on- and off-the-job training will be joined up, and also where opportunities to prepare for EPA will be made available.
  • awareness of the apprenticeship standard
  • an environment where the apprentice feels confident to ask questions and for help
  • assurance to make sure everyone has done what is required

Providing as much information, as early as possible from the job advert (including a link to the apprenticeship), through to the induction. This gives the apprentice time to familiarise themselves with what they are going to be doing. This can help stop them from feeling too overwhelmed when they start their new job.

Creating case studies from previous apprentices can provide a clearer picture of what being a new apprentice at your workplace involves.

On-the-job training and internal systems

For many apprentices, this will be their first job, or they might be changing careers. Understanding that apprentices are not expected to be experts when they start and that they need to learn is essential. Also, the systems you use might not be familiar outside of your organisation.

Giving the apprentice the appropriate support and resources is likely to reduce the chance of confusion or stress.

2. For training providers

As the training provider, it is important to make sure the apprentice receives high-quality training.

A few ways to improve the induction experience is:

  • build a relationship with the employer and the apprentice’s mentor or supervisor
  • understand if the apprentice needs any extra help because of a learning difficulty or disability
  • set out the expectations for training and the end-point assessment

Engagement with the employer

Having early communication with the apprentices’ employer ensures a consistent and aligned approach to the apprenticeship training.

Have regular conversations on progress to ensure the off-the-job training is aligned with the on-the-job training.

Off-the-job training

Talking through with the employer and the apprentice how training will be completed helps sets expectations with the employer.

Also, for the apprentice it can help them understand what is needed from them and when they will be doing their training.

You can find out more in our training section.

Workshops for apprentices’ line mangers

Training providers could also run workshops for apprentices’ managers.

During an apprenticeship, it is not uncommon for an apprentice to experience a change of line manager. Also, for line managers this might be their first time managing an apprentice.

Making sure that line managers are aware of the requirements of an apprenticeship is essential. A training programme to ensure that they understand the level of support required for the apprentice is a beneficial way of supporting an apprentice’s development, even when the line manager changes.

3. For apprentices

Starting an apprenticeship can be exciting but also daunting. Don’t worry, this guide will help you understand what to expect when you start your apprenticeship.

Your apprenticeship journey

It is important to find out what the apprenticeship will look like from start to finish. Such as the content, when training is and when the course will finish. It is also important for both the training provider and the employer to advise you about progression routes available after completing your apprenticeship.

Finding your apprenticeship and end-point assessment

Your training provider should talk you through your apprenticeship training and what you need to do for your end-point assessment. Yes, it’s for a long time but we think it’s good to find out early on, so you are prepared. You can find your apprenticeship and end-point assessment on our website.

Your trainers will also talk to you about when your off-the-job training is. This can be organised in lots of ways, for example, one day a week, block release or one week out of five and so on. You can find out about off-the-job training on GOV.UK.

Networking with other apprentices

You are likely to meet other apprentices, either through your training provider or employer. Creating a simple social media group chat can provide access to a larger group of apprentices who can you help if you need it.

Support

Everyone is here to help you.

At the start of your apprenticeship, you will be introduced to your manager and your tutor. It is very easy to get overwhelmed by all the new information but knowing who to speak to for help is crucial.

You can also find out more in our welfare and wellbeing section.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Student finance application forms and notes for continuing part-time students for a course that started after August 2018
Resources
Application forms and guides for continuing part-time students for a c
Student finance application forms and notes for new part-time students who qualify for Tuition Fee support only
Resources
Application forms and guides for new part-time EU students applying fo
Student finance application forms and notes for continuing part-time students who qualify for Tuition Fee support only
Resources
Application forms and guides for continuing part-time EU students appl
Change of circumstances form for part-time students - 2021 to 2022
Resources
Change your part-time student finance application in 2021 to 2022.Docu
Preparation for end-point assessment
Resources
End-point assessment (EPA) is an independent assessment that takes pla
Introduction
Resources
OverviewIn spring 2020, our apprentice panel launched a survey to gath
Training
Resources
OverviewOff-the-job trainingOff-the-job training is defined as learnin
Advanced Learner Loan Evidence Return form
Resources
Evidence Return form for Advanced Learner Loan learners.DocumentsAdvan
The three-way partnership between employer, provider and apprentice
Resources
OverviewTo make an apprenticeship successful everyone needs to be full
Disabled Students' Allowance - expenses
Resources
Application form for reimbursement of costs through Disabled Studentsâ
Welfare and wellbeing in the apprenticeship
Resources
OverviewIt is easy to forget that apprentices are not just employees o
Three-way partnership
Resources
OverviewTo make an apprenticeship successful everyone needs to be full

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 9 minutes ago

Saving Traditional Heritage Construction Skills | Historic England x Hamish Ogston Foundation

Saving Traditional Heritage Construction Skills...

The Hamish Ogston Foundation Heritage Building Skills Programme is a major five-year in-work training and apprenticeship programme in the North of...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 9 minutes ago

THE CHEFSâ€™ FORUM & RATIONAL SYNCHRONISE THE EDUCATION CATERING SECTOR: On Tuesday (24) June, The Chefsâ€™â€‹ Forum (â€¦ https://t.co/wk36x7ch4c
View Original Tweet

The Chefs Forum
The Chefs Forum has published a new article: THE CHEFSâ€™ FORUM & RATIONAL SYNCHRONISE THE EDUCATION CATERING SECTOR 16 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5827)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they donâ€™t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and â€˜box setâ€™ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page