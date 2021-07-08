Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Documents

Prohibition order: Mr Jonathan Clayton

PDF, 234KB, 17 pages

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr Jonathan Clayton

Teacher reference number: 1582182

Teacher’s date of birth: 11 January 1993

Location teacher worked: Thirsk, yorkshire and the humber

Date of professional conduct panel: 28 June 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with the Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Jonathan Clayton formerly employed in Thirsk, yorkshire and the humber

Published 8 July 2021