Free service to connect students with letting agents

New House Finder Service makes it easier for students to find the perfect home 

Hot off the heels of the launch of its new partner portal, UK rental guarantor service Housing Hand has revealed its new service to connect students across the UK with the perfect rental property.

The free House Finder Service allows letting agents and landlords to set preferences for the kind of tenants they are seeking, such as students. This means that students can be paired with accommodation providers who are specifically searching for them as tenants.

Students looking for accommodation can register with the House Finder Service to connect with agents and find the perfect property. All of the agents accept Housing Hand as a guarantor, meaning that students won’t face the stumbling block of not having a guarantor when they find the property they want to rent.

We wanted to take some of the pain out of the property finding experience. Searching for a new home can be a really stressful time, particularly when you’re relocating to a new area to study or haven’t lived outside of the parental home or halls of residence before. By providing a free service to connect students with agents in a way that matches both parties’ requirements, we’re making renting easier.”

 James Maguire, Head of Sales and Business Development, Housing Hand

Housing Hand’s partner agents are based around the UK. The company guarantees rent for more people in the UK than anyone else and works with more letting agents and landlords than any other company. The result is plenty of choice for tenants, while partner agents enjoy increased revenue through the delivery of potential leads.

Students and letting agents can make direct connections through the House Finder Service, communicating within the platform or through the contact details that both parties provide.

“Every property that renters find through the House Finder Service already accepts Housing Hand as a guarantor, so students have additional peace of mind when using the service, as they know they won’t be dealing with requests for six or more months’ rent upfront. And letting agents have the peace of mind that comes from knowing their tenants will have a professional rental guarantor service in place. Everyone wins.”

 Terry Mason, Group Operations Director, Housing Hand

The House Finder Service is one of a range of new measures that Housing Hand has put in place to make renting easier for students. The company provides a comprehensive knowledge base that serves to educate students, landlords, universities and others about the role of guarantors. Its partner portal supports agents in the UK and the Republic of Ireland to increase revenue and reduce cost and risk through connecting with renters faster. Meanwhile, its Only My Share company ensures that students in houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) won’t be liable for their housemates’ rent, if one member of the household doesn’t pay.

With the newly launched House Finder Service, Housing Hand has provided an additional tool to make renting easier for all concerned.

