Resources to help you understand the new courses and be able to engage with parents and pupils about T Levels
Documents
T Levels digital toolkit
PDF, 2.8MB, 28 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
T Levels student activity pack
MS Word Document, 830KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
T Levels guide
PDF, 2.3MB, 18 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
T Levels poster bundle
ZIP, 2.95MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
T Levels course outline bundle
ZIP, 9.73MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
What are T Levels video
HTML
Details
This page brings together a collection of resources that will help to equip you with the information needed to understand the new courses and be able to engage with parents and pupils about T Levels.
The documents are explained below.
T Levels digital toolkit
This guide has been written to support careers leaders, senior leaders and any other person with responsibility for introducing and sharing information and awareness about T Levels with your students, staff, parents and governors.
T Levels student activity pack
This new activity pack is aimed at students in Years 9 to 11 considering T Levels. The interactive pack includes tasks that help students to cover all the T Level basics including what they are, what’s available and how it can help them progress.
T Levels guide
A helpful T Level guide for teachers and careers advisers, giving a comprehensive oversight of this exciting qualification.
T Levels poster bundle
Use these 3 eye-catching new staff room posters to help raise awareness of T Levels and prompt some useful discussions and debates amongst your colleagues.
T Levels course outline bundle
Factsheets outlining the different T Level courses on offer.
What are T Levels video
A 6 minute film showing teachers, employers and students explaining T Levels and their benefits.