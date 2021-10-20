UK’s COP26 Universities Network and leading research centres in Singapore partner on policy reports highlighting climate change in the ASEAN region.
In the first collaboration of its kind, the UK’s COP26 Universities Network and leading research centres in Singapore have partnered on four reports that highlight climate change in the Southeast Asian region.
Bringing together researchers in the UK and Singapore, each report offers a greater understanding of the opportunities and challenges related to shifting towards a lower carbon and sustainable economy in ASEAN countries.
The four reports are aimed at supporting policy development and the UK’s international COP26 objectives in Singapore and across Southeast Asia, focusing on the following areas:
Adaptation and resilience: University of Glasgow (UK) and the Earth Observatory of Singapore
The ASEAN region is under increasing threat from natural hazards, some of which are exacerbated by climate change. The Adaptation and Resilience report presents the hazards, exposures and vulnerabilities that the region is experiencing, as well as strategies to reduce disaster risk at the sub-national and national levels and in transboundary contexts.
This report is led by Professor Fabrice Renaud (School of Interdisciplinary Studies, University of Glasgow, UK), Professor Benjamin P. Horton and Dr Lauriane Chardot (Earth Observatory of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore).
Green finance: Dr Raúl Rosales of Imperial College Business School (UK), independently via Imperial Consultants, and Singapore Green Finance Centre (SGFC)
The report examines the rationale for trading carbon credits and the role of institutional investors in developing Voluntary Carbon Markets (VCM) in the Southeast Asia region. This is of particular interest in Singapore as the country plans its position as a future regional carbon services and trading hub.
This report is led by Dr Raúl Rosales of Imperial College Business School (UK), independently via Imperial Consultants along with his co-authors Priya Bellino and Dr Marwa Elnahass (Newcastle University Business School), Dr Harald Heubaum (SOAS University of London), Philip Lim, Paul Lemaistre, Dr Kelly Siman (National University of Singapore), Professor Sofie Sjögersten (University of Nottingham), with the collaboration of the Singapore Green Finance Centre (SGFC) and industry contributors: AXA Investment Management, ClimateSeed, Air Carbon Exchange, Carbon TradeXChange, Sylvera, Soil Capital Carbon, and BNP Paribas.
Nature-based climate solutions: University of Nottingham (UK) and National University Singapore (NUS) Centre for Nature-based Climate Solutions (CNCS)
Nature-based climate solutions (NbS) are widely available, scalable, and cost-effective mechanisms to sequester carbon and safeguard Southeast Asia’s large carbon stocks. In addition, NbS provide ample co-benefits such a reducing haze, protecting biodiversity and shorelines, ecosystem services, and can provide economic opportunities through carbon credits and small-scale economies.
This report is led by Dr Kelly Siman (National University of Singapore’s Centre for Nature-based Climate Solutions) and Professor Sofie Sjögersten (University of Nottingham).
Energy transition: Newcastle University (UK) and the National University of Singapore (NUS) Energy Studies Institute and the Institute of Southeast Asian Studies (ISEAS) - Yusof Ishak Institute
The report (to be published subsequently) explores the links between economic recovery from Covid-19, energy consumption and climate integration in ASEAN’s low-carbon and sustainable energy transition plans. The authors also provide an economic analysis and discuss employment and social justice concerns of the energy transition.
This report is led by Ms Sharon Seah, Senior Fellow (ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute), Professor Philip McGowan (Newcastle University) and Ms Melissa Low, Research Fellow (Energy Studies Institute, National University of Singapore), with their contributors; Ms Melinda Martinus (ISEAS-YII), Professor Atanu Ghoshray and Dr Marco Lorusso (Newcastle University), Dr Ryan Wong and Dr Lee Poh Onn (ISEAS-YII), Professor Emerita Lorraine Elliott (Australian National University), Dr Abidah Setiyowati (Technological University of Delft) and Dr Serina Rahman (ISEAS-YII).
About the COP26 Universities Network:
The COP26 Universities Network is a growing group of more than 80 UK-based universities and research institutes collaborating to raise ambition for tangible outcomes at the UNFCCC COP26 Summit in Glasgow and beyond. Read more here
Contact for press enquiries:
Nandini Prashad
Communications Manager
The British High Commission in Singapore
