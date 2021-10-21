The government’s response to the Education Select Committee’s first report of session 2021 to 2022.

Applies to England

Documents

Government response to Education Committee report “The forgotten: how white working-class pupils have been let down, and how to change it”

PDF, 391KB, 40 pages

Details

This document is the government response to the recommendations laid out in the Education Select Committee’s report, Left behind white pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds.

SLC Supplier Spend September 2021
Resources
As part of the Student Loans Company's commitment to transparency, it
Construction route review
Resources
We are currently piloting the new approach to route reviews in the con
Young peopleâ€™s experiences of careers information, advice and guidance
Resources
Analysis of young peopleâ€™s experiences of careers information, advic

Published 21 October 2021