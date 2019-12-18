Barking & Dagenham College Students raise money for cancer charity

Beauty, hair and media make-up students from The Technical Skills Academy have used their skills to raise £230 this week for a cancer charity.
Look Good Feel Better is a charity that provides skincare and makeup workshops to those suffering from and in remission of cancer.
They decided to do mini treatments such as hand and arm massages, scalp massages, leg/foot massages and nail painting for fellow students, staff and the public with any donations going straight to the charity.
Tutor Alison Dell said: “The event went so, so well yesterday. All the students worked so hard and so well together.”
Advertisement
How to resolve AdBlock issue?
You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk
The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.
Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.
FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.