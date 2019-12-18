Barking & Dagenham College Students raise money for cancer charity

Beauty, hair and media make-up students from The Technical Skills Academy have used their skills to raise £230 this week for a cancer charity.

Look Good Feel Better is a charity that provides skincare and makeup workshops to those suffering from and in remission of cancer.

They decided to do mini treatments such as hand and arm massages, scalp massages, leg/foot massages and nail painting for fellow students, staff and the public with any donations going straight to the charity.

Tutor Alison Dell said: “The event went so, so well yesterday. All the students worked so hard and so well together.”

