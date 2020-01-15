Jobs boost for Cumbria as 500 nuclear roles to be advertised via new service

A partnership between Sellafield Ltd, Jacobs, and Morgan Sindall is set to deliver job opportunities for people in Cumbria.

All Together Cumbria, a community interest company and social enterprise, will become the digital gateway for all Sellafield Ltd career opportunities.

On average, Sellafield Ltd and its supply chain recruits approximately 750 roles annually.

The plan is to ensure at least 500 roles are recruited through All Together Cumbria within the next 18 months. This includes apprenticeships and graduate roles.

The company was formed a couple of year ago to provide a more effective and efficient approach towards maximising the benefit of current and future employment in the local community.

The funds generated through All Together Cumbria are reinvested to provide greater employment opportunities through improved skills development and training.

Sellafield Ltd chief executive officer, Paul Foster said:

Our ambition is to ensure everyone has equal and inclusive access to all career opportunities and roles within our organisation and the supply chain. All Together Cumbria will help us to achieve our vision by ensuring the employment opportunities we have are visible, accessible and achievable for all.

Our commitment enables All Together Cumbria to further enhance its existing skills hub programme locally as well as supporting the development of an online platform. And its all part of our Social Impact Programme, to make sure that people across the region have better access to job opportunities.

All Together Cumbria management committee chair, Tim Corrigan, said:

We are delighted to have secured this commitment from Sellafield Ltd. It enables us to further expand and build on our vision to work in partnership with industry and the community to provide people in Cumbria with greater opportunity and access to employment. All Together Cumbria is committed to working closely with the local industry to understand their current and long-term recruitment needs, helping to identify skills gaps for the future and enabling targeted investment to be made to improve the lives of the local people in Cumbria.

