City College Plymouth Invests £2.5million In Innovative T Level Learning Environment

City College Plymouth is investing more than £2.5million developing modern and innovative learning spaces with cutting-edge technology, to meet the evolving needs of employers across Plymouth and the South West.

The work – which will be completed in time for the new academic year in September – will provide students and staff with enhanced learning and teaching environments.

The building work will allow the College to expand its T Level curriculum in three key areas – engineering and manufacturing, health and science, and business.

T Levels are a technical qualification designed to provide an alternative to A Levels for students aged 16 to 19. Developed in collaboration with employers and businesses, they provide a mix of classroom learning and industry placement.

Dominic Jennings, Head of Estates at City College Plymouth, said the investment in innovation and technology underpinned the College’s commitment to providing state-of-the-art teaching environments, developed in collaboration with industry partners.

He said: “Classroom learning is a vital part of the T Level experience, and these redeveloped, specialist areas will enrich learning, ensuring students are well prepared and work-ready.”

College Chief Executive, Jackie Grubb added: “The South West is home to 130,000 companies spanning a range of sectors and emerging opportunities like the new Freeport, meaning demand from employers for skilled people is only set to grow.

“This is an investment for the future as our work continues with employers across the region to address the skills gap facing us all. The workforce of tomorrow needs the best facilities and learning experiences today and these new, state-of-the-art environments will boast the very latest technology and equipment to provide an enhanced learning experience ripe with innovation.”

This includes an Anatomage Table – a pioneering 3D virtual dissection and visualisation tool, which provides an incredible hands-on learning experience.

The engineering and manufacturing work is a £1.55million investment, including the creation of a mechatronics lab, immersive classroom and fabrication workshop. A £596,000 project refurbishing the second floor of the College’s tower block will provide new health and childhood education facilities, including a room mirroring a hospital ward, a retractable lecture theatre, and childcare and breakout spaces. A £599,000 development programme for business is creating agile, professional spaces including boardrooms, an innovative lecture space, independent study areas and a professional development room for guided learning.

The redevelopment is being carried out by one of the region’s leading contractors, Plymouth-based TEC Construction. The work, which is taking place at the heart of the College’s Kings Road campus, will allow employers to interact and work closely with students, encouraging entrepreneurship and collaboration so that students are prepared for their full skills journey. They will be more ‘work ready,’ possessing the right skills and making them highly employable in an ever-shifting jobs market.

James Carson, Managing Director of TEC Construction, said:

“It is fantastic to be working with City College Plymouth to deliver the landmark T Level project. Designed around the needs of today’s learners, the new spaces will improve and enhance the learning experience for students, while also setting a benchmark for similar construction projects in the future.

“Committed to delivering industry-leading construction projects, and with proven experience of success in the education sector, we are proud to be leading the new T Level facilities, which will further support the continued growth of skilled workers across the region.”