Kuwait Invites Nominations for 2020 $1 Million Al-Sumait Prize For Education In Africa

His Royal Highness The Emir of Kuwait , Al Sumait Prize winners and delegates at the Award ceremony held at the Fourth Africa-Arab Summit in Equatorial Guinea’s capital Malabo

Kuwait City, January 15, 2020– Kuwait today invited nominations for Al-Sumait Prize for Education in Africa, the Sixth in the series of its annual prizes to be awarded for significant advances in the areas of food security, health and education in Africa. Open to individuals or institutions, the closing date for entries for the one million dollars Al-Sumait Prize for Education is June 30, 2020.

The Prize is to be awarded to individuals or institutions who through their research projects or initiatives have made significant advancement within one or more of the following areas (or other related fields):

Improving peoples access to basic education, vocational & training programs and/or higher education

Improving literacy among all members of society.

Decreasing the dependence of children's education on the socio-economic status of their parents.

Full conditions and requirements for nominations for the prize can be found at www.alsumaitprize.org/nominations

Applications must be received before 30/06/2020

Kuwait's Al-Sumait Prizes are a set of annual awards designed to honor significant advances in the fields of food security, health and education in Africa. Administered by the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) and a Board of Trustees, the awards celebrate the work and accomplishments of Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sumait, a Kuwaiti physician who spent his lifetime helping the poor in Africa in the field of health and education.

The objective of the prizes is to recognize best studies, scientific projects, applied research, and innovative initiatives that have a significant impact and lasting influence on advancing progress to economic and social development in Africa.



