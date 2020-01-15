 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Kuwait Invites Nominations for 2020 $1 Million Al-Sumait Prize For Education In Africa

Details
Hits: 30
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

His Royal Highness The Emir of Kuwait , Al Sumait Prize winners and delegates at the Award ceremony held at the Fourth Africa-Arab Summit in Equatorial Guinea’s capital Malabo

Kuwait City, January 15, 2020– Kuwait today invited nominations for Al-Sumait Prize for Education in Africa, the Sixth in the series of its annual prizes to be awarded for significant advances in the areas of food security, health and education in Africa. Open to individuals or institutions, the closing date for entries for the one million dollars  Al-Sumait Prize for Education is June 30, 2020.

The Prize is to be awarded to individuals or institutions who through their research projects or initiatives have made significant advancement within one or more of the following areas (or other related fields):

  • Improving peoples access to basic education, vocational & training programs and/or higher education
  • Improving literacy among all members of society.
  • Decreasing the dependence of children's education on the socio-economic status of their parents.

Full conditions and requirements for nominations for the prize can be found at www.alsumaitprize.org/nominations

Applications must be received before 30/06/2020

Kuwait's Al-Sumait Prizes are a set of annual awards designed to honor significant advances in the fields of food security, health and education in Africa. Administered by the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) and a Board of Trustees, the awards celebrate the work and accomplishments of Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sumait, a Kuwaiti physician who spent his lifetime helping the poor in Africa in the field of health and education.

The objective of the prizes is to recognize best studies, scientific projects, applied research, and innovative initiatives that have a significant impact and lasting influence on advancing progress to economic and social development in Africa.

Advertisement

MISSION IMPOSSIBLE AT HARINGEY SIXTH FORM COLLEGE
Sector News
'Mission Impossible @H6' - Haringey Sixth Form Collegeâ€™s New VIP App
South Eastern Regional College Businesses Services Team Recognised with Beacon Standard
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (SERC) Businesses Services team has ach
Wendy Lagden gains the first City & Guilds Level 3 Bookbinding qualification set up by Bound by Veterans and funded by The Printing Charity
Sector News
Wendy Lagden, an ex-aircraft engineer in the Royal Navy who was discha

You may also be interested in these articles:

MISSION IMPOSSIBLE AT HARINGEY SIXTH FORM COLLEGE
Sector News
'Mission Impossible @H6' - Haringey Sixth Form College’s New VIP App
South Eastern Regional College Businesses Services Team Recognised with Beacon Standard
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (SERC) Businesses Services team has ach
ICS Learn Launch Employment Law Masterclass
Sector News
To complement their suite of online courses, ICS Learn have unveiled a
Wendy Lagden gains the first City & Guilds Level 3 Bookbinding qualification set up by Bound by Veterans and funded by The Printing Charity
Sector News
Wendy Lagden, an ex-aircraft engineer in the Royal Navy who was discha
Progress on improving access to university for the poorest is woefully inadequate
Sector News
HESA of Higher Education Student Statistics for 2018-19 where publishe
PHX Training help Shireen overcome language barrier to secure work
Sector News
A teenager who moved to Cumbria from war-torn Syria has secured hersel
Students take the opportunity to question the Police and Crime Commissioner
Sector News
Foundation Degree students at City College Plymouth take the opportuni
Maths that feels good - Creating learning resources for blind students
Sector News
An international team of researchers has developed a method for easily
New skills centres launched by WCG
Sector News
A leading college group is helping businesses to future-proof their wo
Prime Minister must now keep his promise to protect Erasmus
Sector News
@BorisJohnson must now keep his promise to protect #ErasmusIn response
National Society of Apprentices, Young Women’s Trust and The Apprentice Voice response to the Apprentice Pay Survey 2018/19
Sector News
The 2018/19 Apprenticeship Pay Survey is unfortunately a familiar read
QUBE LEARNING LAUNCHES QUBE VISION
Sector News
Affordable and accessible on-the-go training platform introduced by le

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page