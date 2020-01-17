 
Lectures from visiting inventor give Havering College students food for thought

Construction and Engineering students enjoyed insightful and forward-thinking lectures from inventor, entrepreneur and applied engineering designer, David Appleford.

David spoke to Level 3 Built Environment and Level 2 City & Guilds Carpentry students at Rainham about Modern Methods of Construction in the Building Industry, which focussed on novel approaches to be taken in the future in order to overcome housing shortages.

He then travelled to Quarles for a presentation to Engineering students titled Producing Subsea Hydrocarbons in the Deep Oceans. This was a thought-provoking talk about processing fluids on the seabed for transport to remote host facilities.

After the lectures, which were organised by Engineering Programme Manager Sunny Bamra, the students asked David perceptive and relevant questions.

Construction Programme Manager Alan Burgess said: “This has really given both sets of students something to think about with regards to the skills required in the future construction and employment landscape.

