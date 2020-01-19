Bristol in top five universities targeted by top employers for fifth year in a row

Bristol is fourth in the Graduate Market in 2020 report, which is a study of graduate vacancies, starting salaries and undergraduate work experience programmes at the country’s top 100 employers.

Among the companies featured on The Times Top 100 Graduate Employers list are PwC, Goldman Sachs, BP, HSBC, Rolls-Royce, Unilever, the BBC, Jaguar Land Rover and the NHS.

Stuart Johnson, Director of the Careers Service at the University of Bristol, said: "We’re thrilled to be ranked in the top five in this latest report for the fith year in a row. This shows tremendous consistency and is indicative of the high regard in which we are held by employers. Bristol attracts some of the best students and produces some of the most employable graduates, something that as an institution and as a Careers Service we are immensely proud of.

"We work hard to engage a diverse range of employers - from start-ups to larger companies, as well as the prestigious Times Top 100 graduate employers. This is because our purpose as a Careers Service is to help our students get to where they want to be when they graduate, whether that's starting their own business, working for a small company, working in the Public Sector, or working for one of the prestigious Times Top 100 Graduate Employers."

The 10 universities targeted by the largest number of top graduate employers in 2019/2020 are: Manchester, Birmingham, Warwick, Bristol, Cambridge, Nottingham, Leeds, University College London, Sheffield and Oxford.

The study, conducted by High Fliers Research last December, also showed the number of graduates hired by organisations featured in The Times Top 100 Graduate Employers increased by 6.2 per cent in 2019, the largest annual increase in recruitment for five years, and their graduate recruitment is expected to rise by a further 3.3% in 2020.

The research also highlights that employers are offering more opportunities for university students to do paid internships and other paid work experience before applying for their first graduate job.

The median starting salary for new graduates joining the UK's leading graduate employers in 2020 is £30,000.

A full copy of the report can be downloaded from the High Fliers' website.

