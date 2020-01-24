Barking & Dagenham College students raise money for Australian Wildlife Rescue

Details
Barking & Dagenham College
Barking & Dagenham College
Published: 24 January 2020
Hits: 127
Childcare students who have been deeply moved by the bush fires in Australia decided to raise money to help injured and displaced animals.
So they set up a fundraising event for the Australian Wildlife Rescue charity that has supported animal welfare for over thirty years.
The fires may now be dampened by the rain, but there are thousands of animals that have become sick, injured, orphaned or homeless. They have lost their natural habitat and source of food.
At Barking & Dagenham College’s open day on Saturday the students set up a stall selling cakes and crafts.
They have also been selling raffle tickets at the College for the past week and will continue to sell them over the next fortnight.
Childcare student Gemma Cockrill said: “It was an amazing experience fundraising at Barking & Dagenham College. Everyone was very supportive of our cause. We sold lots of cakes!
So far we have raised over £60 and hope to raise more over the next two weeks by selling raffle tickets.”
