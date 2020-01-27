Third generation mariner to turbocharge the future of maritime’s brightest #talent

New Maritime Skills Commission to develop skills in the sector, commission will look to understand existing and future skills the industry will need to continue its success.

A third-generation mariner has been appointed chair of a new skills commission, Maritime Minister Nusrat Ghani announced during her visit to the Port of Tilbury (24 Jan).

Professor Graham Baldwin will lead the Maritime Skills Commission, which is being set up to better understand the existing and future skills needs of the industry both on land and at sea. It will future proof training for the 220,100 people working in the sector, including for the 27,000 employed at ports around the country.

Starting work in the coming months, the commission will bring together leading maritime experts to report on the changing needs of the industry, make recommendations and ensure its workforce has the talent it needs for today, the next 30 years and beyond.

Visiting both the Port of Tilbury and London Gateway (24 Jan), the maritime minister was able to witness fist-hand 2 of the most advanced ports in the UK in action. A crucial element of the review will be to look at the impacts of advances in technology for growing the maritime workforce of the future.

Maritime Minister Nusrat Ghani said:

I am proud to announce the appointment of Professor Baldwin to Chair of the Maritime Skills Commission. Professor Baldwin is already well respected by the industry and has gained experience in the sector from around the world and I believe his expertise will be an invaluable asset to the team. The commission will play a crucial role in ensuring our industry is equipped with the brightest talent, support and resources to further enhance the UK as a world maritime leader.

Professor Baldwin is the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Central Lancashire and is the former Vice-Chancellor of Solent University which is home to the Warsash School of Maritime Science and Engineering.

Professor Graham Baldwin said:

I am delighted to have accepted the prestigious position of Chair of the Maritime Skills Commission, a core element of delivering the Maritime 2050 Strategy. All parts of the maritime industry are critical to the future of the UK and I am excited to be able to contribute to its continued success.

The Maritime Skills Commission will build on the foundations laid by Maritime UK ’s People and Skills Forum.

The creation of the commission was a key recommendation in the flagship Maritime 2050 Strategy, and further detailed in the People Route Map.

The long-term plan sets an ambition for the UK to become a world leader in the move to clean maritime growth, with support for UK businesses and a targeted focus on the maritime workforce, to shape the sector over the next 3 decades.