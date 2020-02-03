 
Apprenticeships are great for young people and career changes

Photo shows Sean Kane, Energy Assets apprentice.

#NationalApprenticeshipWeek – A Time for Employers to Celebrate Success

Will Moir at Energy Assets believes that National Apprenticeship Week (February 3-7) is also the perfect chance for employers to shout about the boost these programmes provide for their businesses and the wider economy.

Will, Head of Learning and Development at Energy Assets, the UK’s leading independent metering and utility network construction business, says the benefits of taking on apprentices go way beyond their role with the company:

“The energy industry faces significant skills shortages in key areas, notably engineering, so we took a decision in 2018 to address some of these challenges in-house by investing in an apprenticeship programme,” said Will. “Of course, our aim was to grow the skills we needed for our company but we also recognised that there was a wider industry challenge to address, which was to help develop a pipeline of talent for the future health of the sector.

“Energy and environment are at the forefront of everyone’s minds at the moment, so it’s vital that as an industry we create the engineers, technicians, IT professionals and service people who will be so important in the years ahead…and this means every employer playing their part.”

By the end of 2020 Energy Assets will have created approximately 40 new opportunities for apprentices and graduates across multiple disciplines in locations around the country.

“The programme sits alongside our recruitment of more experienced people, but one of the biggest benefits we have seen is the speed with which apprentices apply IT skills to their roles. This, together with an enthusiasm and willingness to learn – and some valuable fresh ideas - has impressed everyone across the organisation, including those at senior management level.”

Energy Assets works with training providers to shape each apprenticeship programme and offers each trainee a personalised development programme. The company rewards its apprentices with a pay and benefits package that far exceeds the norm – including for example a 5-day Outward Bound Trust team-building experience - making places much in demand.

One of the company’s many rising stars is Sean Kane, who has just completed a Level 4 apprenticeship in his role as an IT Support Analyst. Sean now has the option to take his knowledge to the next stage with a Level 5 qualification, which is the equivalent of a Higher Education Diploma/Foundation Degree.

Concludes Will Moir: “This programme fits in with our commitment to be the employer of choice in the communities in which we are based. We are also attracting applications from an equal number of young women and men from a diverse range of backgrounds, all of whom are eager to make their mark in our exciting company in what is a growth industry.”

