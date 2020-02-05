 
100 in 100 celebration marks #NationalApprenticeshipWeek

A celebration breakfast marking the success of Croydon’s 100 in 100 campaign took place this week, as National Apprenticeship Week gets under way.

The event at Croydon College, was attended by apprentices that secured employment during the initiative along with their employers and local training providers.

Through Croydon Apprenticeship Academy, a one-stop shop for apprenticeships in Croydon – the council worked with a huge range of employers and training providers to create a fantastic range of opportunities for resident and businesses, which saw 110 apprenticeships successfully created and filled in the 100 days after its launch last August.

During the morning’s event, some of our employers and training providers were presented with a certificate in recognition of their commitment and contribution to developing staff through apprenticeships.

Councillor Manju Shahul-Hameed, cabinet member for economy and jobs, said:

“I am delighted to be celebrating the success of our 100 in 100 campaign today and it is particularly fitting that we are able to congratulate our apprentices, local employers, training providers and others involved in the programme, during National Apprenticeship Week.

“It is fantastic that despite the 100 days coming to a close, apprenticeship recruitment continues to go from strength to strength in the borough. Through our Croydon Apprenticeship Academy partners and Croydon Works, we will continue to ensure both local people and employers benefit from the fantastic opportunities apprenticeships create.”

On Friday 7 February, a second event marking National Apprenticeship Week will take place at Fairfield Halls. Steps to Success offers Croydon residents aged 16 and over, or those attending schools or colleges in the borough, the chance to speak to training providers, colleges and employers about their courses and opportunities. The event is taking place between 2.30pm and 4.30pm.

