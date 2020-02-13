 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Road Safety Talk Drives Home the Dangers

Details
Hits: 63
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Road Safety Talk Drives Home the Dangers

Members of our emergency services recently visited @S_ERC for a demonstration and talk about road safety. Police Service of Northern Ireland, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service emphasised road safety to students from the College and local secondary schools.

The event demonstrated the dangerous nature of our roads and focussed on how everyone can be a safer driver.

Students left the talk more informed and more aware. SERC student Jack Forbes said, “It was informative and really makes you think about the danger. It certainly made me more aware and seeing the dangers first-hand was a big part of that.”  

Another student, Teresa Sharvin said “The show was very good. It was very hard hitting and made me more aware of road safety.”

Student Kristaps Klints added, “It was very good, there was plenty of information to absorb, and I picked up some new things that I hadn’t thought about.”

Paul Walsh, Campus Manager with responsibility for Pastoral Care at the College said, “It is a very sad fact that too many people are killed on our roads with an alarming percentage of young people amongst the fatalities. Sessions like today, in partnership with the emergency services, highlight some of the dangers that can make people stop and think that everyone needs to be responsible for their actions on our roads.” 

Advertisement

BBC Sport workshop is â€˜Olympicâ€™ success for Clarendon Sixth Form College
Sector News
Media production students at @ClarendonSixth work with @BBCSport depar
Apprentice impresses at regional finals
Sector News
Daniel Philips, a plumbing apprentice at @TamesideCollege, is one of t
Digital skills day â€˜takes offâ€™ for computing students
Sector News
Computing students at @TamesideCollege took part in the Greater Manche

You may also be interested in these articles:

BBC Sport workshop is ‘Olympic’ success for Clarendon Sixth Form College
Sector News
Media production students at @ClarendonSixth work with @BBCSport depar
Apprentice impresses at regional finals
Sector News
Daniel Philips, a plumbing apprentice at @TamesideCollege, is one of t
Digital skills day ‘takes off’ for computing students
Sector News
Computing students at @TamesideCollege took part in the Greater Manche
12 Gower College Swansea students heading to Oxbridge
Sector News
Twelve A Level students from Gower College Swansea have been offered p
Fitch Learning Voted Top 10 Apprenticeship Provider in RateMyApprenticeship Survey
Sector News
@FitchLearning Voted Top 10 Apprenticeship Provider in UK Survey by Ap
Harnessing the social capital of ageing populations in rural communities to foster innovation
Sector News
With a wealth of life and professional experience, older people could
12 myfyriwr o Goleg Gŵyr Abertawe yn mynd i Rydgrawnt
Sector News
Mae 12 myfyriwr Safon uwch o Goleg Gŵyr Abertawe wedi cael cynnig lle
Offering clearer choices for students
Sector News
Today’s Education in the Media looks at how we are moving to give s
New improved GCSEs
Sector News
Today the Guardian has published a piece discussing our new improved
Taking action to improve children’s social care
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/02/12/taking-action-to-improve-child
One of world's first online Masters in Machine Learning now open for enrolment
Sector News
Beginning on 14 September 2020, the degree is one of the first online
#EdTech event showcases how technology can aid effective teaching
Sector News
The College's Library Services team was on hand to discuss online read

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page