Road Safety Talk Drives Home the Dangers

Members of our emergency services recently visited @S_ERC for a demonstration and talk about road safety. Police Service of Northern Ireland, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service emphasised road safety to students from the College and local secondary schools.

The event demonstrated the dangerous nature of our roads and focussed on how everyone can be a safer driver.

Students left the talk more informed and more aware. SERC student Jack Forbes said, “It was informative and really makes you think about the danger. It certainly made me more aware and seeing the dangers first-hand was a big part of that.”

Another student, Teresa Sharvin said “The show was very good. It was very hard hitting and made me more aware of road safety.”

Student Kristaps Klints added, “It was very good, there was plenty of information to absorb, and I picked up some new things that I hadn’t thought about.”

Paul Walsh, Campus Manager with responsibility for Pastoral Care at the College said, “It is a very sad fact that too many people are killed on our roads with an alarming percentage of young people amongst the fatalities. Sessions like today, in partnership with the emergency services, highlight some of the dangers that can make people stop and think that everyone needs to be responsible for their actions on our roads.”

