 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Airline food documentary on Amazon Prime feature Kirklees College students

Details
Hits: 82
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Airline food documentary on Amazon Prime feature Kirklees College students

@flightfoodtrip has been released on @primevideouk with @inflightFeed and featuring @kirkleescollege students

The Inflight Food Trip is an Amazon Prime documentary following Instagram influencer, Nik Loukas around the globe as he visits airlines and inflight caterers to get the back story on how airline food is created. 

The stars of the show are the airlines who all present various stories and a unique perspective on food in the air to the viewers. Viewers get to discover what planning goes into airline meals and what it’s like to mass-produce quality food that is suitable for the air.

Filming for the series took place across the globe, with Nik and James Mellor from Rainbow Trout Films visiting Paris, Vienna, Athens, Riga, New York, Guangzhou, Istanbul, and Tokyo.

In episode one, the students at Kirklees College are featured as they demonstrate how they are learning how to prepare for a career in the travel industry. The crew filmed in the real aircraft training cabin within the college building in Huddersfield. Students and college tutor Nicola also spoke about their favourite airline food.

 The series starts out by celebrating the fact that airplane food is now officially 100 years old.  The first recorded flight was in October 1919 on a flight between London and Paris, when they served sandwiches.  During the series, Nik and James look at the science behind why airplane food can taste different, cabin air pressure, noise, and light, which all factor within this. The series challenges the myth that all airline food is bad.

“The filming was a challenge because we often found ourselves with limited time at airports, boarding flights and getting all the footage we needed. I love the fact that we cover a variety of airlines from around the world. Thank you also to the team at Kirklees College for their input and sharing their training facility with us” says James from Rainbow Trout Films.

The six-part series is called ‘The Inflight Food Trip - it’s not just plane food’ and there is further information available at inflightfoodtrip.com or on social media, @flightfoodtrip where there will be updates and details of how to watch the series on Amazon and other online platforms. 

 

 

Advertisement

Newcastle College Apprentices Recognised at Top Awards
Sector News
@NCLCollege Apprentices Recognised at Top Awards: Famous names includi
Degree apprenticeship puts advanced materials on the map
Sector News
A new degree apprenticeship will help open-up opportunities for traine
PRESS RELEASE - Students make wishes come true
Sector News
@barnsleycollege Higher Education International Travel and Tourism Man

You may also be interested in these articles:

Newcastle College Apprentices Recognised at Top Awards
Sector News
@NCLCollege Apprentices Recognised at Top Awards: Famous names includi
Degree apprenticeship puts advanced materials on the map
Sector News
A new degree apprenticeship will help open-up opportunities for traine
FETL latest research released: Leadership, Further Education and Social Justice
Sector News
New research published by @FETforL: Most further education colleges se
PRESS RELEASE - Students make wishes come true
Sector News
@barnsleycollege Higher Education International Travel and Tourism Man
Students at Burton and South Derbyshire College gain insight into careers in the cyber security industry!
Sector News
Computing students at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) recen
Is flexible working the new weapon in fight against climate change?
Sector News
#FlexEconomy could contribute more than £12 billion to local economie
Theatr Genedlaethol celebrates Apprenticeship Week with schools
Sector News
@TheatrGenCymru is proud to have been part of Apprenticeship Week Wale
How trade unions build skills and boost to jobs and productivity
Sector News
A unionlearn seminar in March will highlight benefits of links between
George McDonagh – Turning Career Experience into Professional Recognition at South Eastern Regional College
Sector News
Congratulations to George McDonagh, Customer Services Assistant, at So
1 in 3 students dice with debt to pay rent at university
Sector News
Students struggling for money are taking on more debt to stay afloat a
Online CPD programme launched to support staff delivering new essential digital skills qualifications
Sector News
A new programme of online training and community support has been laun
Apprenticeship Levy
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/02/17/apprenticeship-levy/Apprentice

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page