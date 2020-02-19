 
Coventry College set to benefit from multi-million pound pot for new lecturers

Coventry College is set to benefit from a slice of a multi-million-pound government pot to recruit and train a new wave of lecturers.

A £24 million package to support recruitment in certain further education subjects has recently been announced by Downing Street, and Coventry College is now launching a recruitment drive for those wanting to pursue a career with the city’s leading further education provider.

Coventry College’s Talent Recruitment Event is taking place at the Henley Road campus on Tuesday, March 3, between 4pm and 6pm, where those interested can explore teaching opportunities across a wide range of subjects.

Gemma Knott, Assistant Principal for Business Growth at Coventry College, said: “The further education sector as a whole is crying out for more lecturers across a range of subjects, and this help from the government provides us with the financial firepower to attract a fresh intake.

“Until now, there hasn’t been much of a financial incentive for professionals working in all sectors to make the shift to teaching in further education, and Coventry College is determined to capitalise on funding that will boost the salaries of those considering becoming lecturers.

“If you are after a career change then don’t be put off by the fact that you don’t have a teaching qualification – it is your life and career experience that you can pass on to our students that matters to us.

“Age is no barrier for us either, and we would especially encourage those nearing retirement to apply, as it is a great way of giving something back and ensuring your skills can make a difference to the next generation.

“We currently have high demand for lecturers in GCSE English and maths, as well as roles to fill in subjects such as science, technology, engineering and manufacturing.

“More importantly, if you attend our recruitment event and we don’t have a vacancy that matches your field of expertise, you will be entered into our talent pool so that should a relevant opportunity arise in the future, you will be automatically considered.”

