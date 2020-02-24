Training provider digs deep to support mental health charity

Staff at PHX Training raised money as part of its annual staff conference, with the proceeds being donated to Mind in Furness, a mental health charity operating in Barrow. The charity was selected as it has recently supported a staff member’s family.

Mind in Furness provides housing support to people experiencing mental health problems, as well as running a range of community and peer support programmes, including gardening, outdoor conservation and craft classes.

PHX Training offers employability courses from its Cumbria offices in Barrow, Carlisle and Workington which are designed to help people of all ages overcome their barriers to employment in order to find new jobs.

Claire Williams, business manager at PHX Training, said:

“We’re proud to be supporting Mind in Furness and their excellent work helping people across the area to cope with and manage their mental health. We thought we would use the conference and a staff bingo competition to raise money and help the charity.

“Employment and mental health are clearly linked. While unemployment can be a large trigger to creating mental health issues, overcoming those same issues can be the key to finding a new job and getting back into work.

Michael Cassells, Community Engagement Worker:

“Mind in Furness relies on the generosity and support of the community to enable us to provide help to people experiencing mental health problems. By raising funds, the staff at PHX have importantly raised awareness and got people talking about of mental health issues.”

PHX Training delivers government-backed initiatives, adult skills, NEET (not in education, employment or training), employability contracts, apprenticeships and work-based learning programmes.

The company specialises in apprenticeship qualifications in business administration skills, offering learners skills for roles such as office executive, office supervisor, membership administrator and personal administrator. Apprenticeships delivered by PHX also include team leading, customer service, hospitality, management and warehousing across the North West.

The PHX team of qualified trainers also offers a diverse range of resources including offline, online and face-to-face services at six training centres in Barrow, Carlisle, Workington, Morecambe, Preston and Blackpool.

