 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Training provider digs deep to support mental health charity

Details
Hits: 57
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@PHXtraining donation helps @MindCharity combat #MentalHealth issues

Staff at PHX Training raised money as part of its annual staff conference, with the proceeds being donated to Mind in Furness, a mental health charity operating in Barrow. The charity was selected as it has recently supported a staff member’s family.

Mind in Furness provides housing support to people experiencing mental health problems, as well as running a range of community and peer support programmes, including gardening, outdoor conservation and craft classes.

PHX Training offers employability courses from its Cumbria offices in Barrow, Carlisle and Workington which are designed to help people of all ages overcome their barriers to employment in order to find new jobs.

Claire Williams, business manager at PHX Training, said:

“We’re proud to be supporting Mind in Furness and their excellent work helping people across the area to cope with and manage their mental health. We thought we would use the conference and a staff bingo competition to raise money and help the charity.

“Employment and mental health are clearly linked. While unemployment can be a large trigger to creating mental health issues, overcoming those same issues can be the key to finding a new job and getting back into work.

Michael Cassells, Community Engagement Worker:

“Mind in Furness relies on the generosity and support of the community to enable us to provide help to people experiencing mental health problems. By raising funds, the staff at PHX have importantly raised awareness and got people talking about of mental health issues.”

PHX Training delivers government-backed initiatives, adult skills, NEET (not in education, employment or training), employability contracts, apprenticeships and work-based learning programmes.

The company specialises in apprenticeship qualifications in business administration skills, offering learners skills for roles such as office executive, office supervisor, membership administrator and personal administrator. Apprenticeships delivered by PHX also include team leading, customer service, hospitality, management and warehousing across the North West.

The PHX team of qualified trainers also offers a diverse range of resources including offline, online and face-to-face services at six training centres in Barrow, Carlisle, Workington, Morecambe, Preston and Blackpool.

Advertisement

Celebration of the perfect training partnership
Sector News
@_LearningCurve Group and @BuildingHeroes are celebrating as the first
Civil Engineering Training Centre receives industry recognition as finalist in RICS Social Impact Awards 2020
Sector News
Fareham Collegeâ€™s Civil Engineering Training Centre (CETC) has been
Changemakers and the Women in Software Powerlist 2020 has been launched
Sector News
@makersacademy, in partnership with @Level39CW, @ComputerWeekly and co

You may also be interested in these articles:

Celebration of the perfect training partnership
Sector News
@_LearningCurve Group and @BuildingHeroes are celebrating as the first
BRUDERHOF’S KENT SCHOOL UNIQUE LUNCH SCHEME PRAISED BY OFSTED
Sector News
Pupils and teachers from Beech Grove School in Nonington, Kent have be
London march and rally marking fifth day of strike action in over 30 sixth form colleges
Sector News
National Education Union members working in 34 sixth form colleges or
Civil Engineering Training Centre receives industry recognition as finalist in RICS Social Impact Awards 2020
Sector News
Fareham College’s Civil Engineering Training Centre (CETC) has been
Changemakers and the Women in Software Powerlist 2020 has been launched
Sector News
@makersacademy, in partnership with @Level39CW, @ComputerWeekly and co
BBC Sport workshop is ‘Olympic’ success
Sector News
Media production students @ClarendonSixth Form College work with @BBCS
The Printing Charity’s 2020 Print Futures Awards for rising stars are open for entries
Sector News
The Printing Charity has launched its 2020 Print Futures Awards giving
Curtain goes up on new Professional Dance and Musical Theatre Degree with University of Birmingham and Urdang Academy
Sector News
@Urdang_Academy is delighted to announce a new BA (Hons) in Profession
Health and Social Care lecturer nominated for prestigious national award
Sector News
A Health and Social Care lecturer from Northern Regional College has b
Discussing the future of delivering healthcare training
Sector News
Conference to help shape healthcare curriculum Healthcare providers ar
Public Consultation Seeks Views On Setting Apprenticeship Funding
Sector News
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education is consultin
LGBTI TEACHERS CONTINUING TO FACE PREJUDICE AND ABUSE IN THE WORKPLACE
Sector News
More than four in ten teachers have personally experienced homophobia,

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page