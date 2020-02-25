New Research Reveals How International Students’ Plans To Study Abroad Have Been Affected By The Coronavirus

A new study by QS, publishers of the QS World University Rankings and TopUniversities.com, has revealed how the Coronavirus is affecting international students’ plans to study abroad.

QS surveyed more than 2,000 international students planning to study abroad to see how the Coronavirus has affected their plans, finding that:

Nearly two-thirds (60%) of respondents said their plans to study abroad had not been affected by the Coronavirus.

However, over a quarter (27%) of respondents said their plans to study abroad had been affected.

10% of all respondents said they now intend to defer their entry to next year. In addition, 8% of all respondents said that they now intend to study in a different country. Reassuringly for the sector, only 2% of all respondents said they are no longer planning to study overseas. Health concerns was cited as one of the main reasons why respondents had changed their plans.

The research published by QS today follows the recent spread of the virus across areas of South-East Asia. Travel restrictions in parts of Asia and Australasia have already stopped thousands of students from returning to or beginning their studies abroad.

Commenting on the findings Nunzio Quacquarelli, CEO of QS, said:

“Today’s findings come at a crucial time for the global Higher Education sector, as universities start planning for the next academic year. As a responsible partner to the sector, we hope that our research will offer a degree of clarity for institutions and help them understand international students’ latest thinking. The data suggests that although the Coronavirus is creating a great deal of uncertainty, the impact is mostly one of timing. In response, the sector should aim to be flexible on application deadlines and delayed start dates.”

“At QS, we will continue to provide key services and insights as a key partner to the Higher Education sector, supporting institutions in the most effective way so that international studentscan receive the practical advice they need from their prospective university.”

Guidance for employers and businesses in providing advice about the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Documents

Details

This guidance will assist employers and businesses in providing advice to their staff on:

the novel coronavirus, COVID-19

how to help prevent spread of all respiratory infections including COVID-19

what to do if someone suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19 has been in business settings

what advice to give to individuals who have travelled to specific areas

actions to take if staff come into contact with someone who is self-isolating or is a possible or confirmed case of COVID-19