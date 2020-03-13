CITB Employer Roadshows cancelled due to Covid-19

Unfortunately, the decision has been made to cancel our Employer Roadshows this Spring due to the COVID-19 situation.

We will be working up an alternative way to share our plans with, and gather feedback from, our stakeholders, and will keep you informed as this takes shape.

How to resolve AdBlock issue?

