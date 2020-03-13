 
CITB Employer Roadshows cancelled due to Covid-19

Details
Newsflash: CITB Employer Roadshows cancelled

Unfortunately, the decision has been made to cancel our Employer Roadshows this Spring due to the COVID-19 situation.

We will be working up an alternative way to share our plans with, and gather feedback from, our stakeholders, and will keep you informed as this takes shape.

School uniform costs
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/03/13/school-uniform-costs/School un
National Education Union annual conference cancelled due to Covid-19
Sector News
Today (13 Mar) the NEUâ€™s National Officers have made the decision to
ROBOT HELPERS, HEALTH MONITORS AND CLIMATE CHANGE SOLUTIONS IN RUNNING TO WIN Â£25,000 YOUTH INNOVATION PRIZE
Sector News
#STEM #AI #EdTech Today (16 Mar) weâ€™re announcing the finalists of a

