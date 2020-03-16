 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

MSP Borders Collegeâ€™s approach to hospitality training

Details
Hits: 62
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Local MSP Christine Grahame has praised @BordersCollege approach to hospitality training following a visit with College Principal @AngelaCoxBC 

The College runs an on-site restaurant, open to the general public, as a commercial environment where all aspects of service are run by students from front of house service to preparation and cooking of the meals. The Restaurant, which can accommodate up to 60 people, is open five days per week for lunch and on a Tuesday evening for dinner, as well as being available for private events. 

The training students access whilst working in the Restaurant ranges from placements for school pupils to learn basic food preparation, barista and service skills through to an HN in Hospitality Management, which includes Event Management, Budgeting and Business Skills, with different groups of students frequently working together. 

Commenting, Ms Grahame said:

“I was really impressed with the level of service provided at the Restaurant and would encourage anyone local to consider giving it a go. In giving students the chance to work in an in-house commercial restaurant, the College is equipping them with invaluable skills and experience.

“It’s also great to see the Restaurant committed to using local produce wherever possible, which also links in with the College’s agricultural courses. 

“I understand the College is working with local tourism groups to develop a strategy for visitors to the area and to ensure it’s supporting those careers which are needed locally – I look forward to seeing how this develops in future.”

Borders College Principal Angela Cox said:

“I was delighted that Christine was able to experience our Restaurant. We are proud of the quality of the food and service that the students deliver at Borders College. This prepares them well to progress in their careers.”

Advertisement

Good Together: Fantastic Ofsted Result for South Thames Colleges Group
Sector News
South Thames Colleges Group has been rated â€˜Goodâ€™ by @Ofsted Inspe
Cleveland Bridge Builds the next generation of engineers
Sector News
@CleveBridgeUK believe that inspiring the next generation of bridge bu
London South East Colleges' Super-Marriott takeover
Sector News
Enterprising students from @LSEColleges London South East Colleges und

You may also be interested in these articles:

Good Together: Fantastic Ofsted Result for South Thames Colleges Group
Sector News
South Thames Colleges Group has been rated â€˜Goodâ€™ by @Ofsted Inspe
Cleveland Bridge Builds the next generation of engineers
Sector News
@CleveBridgeUK believe that inspiring the next generation of bridge bu
London South East Colleges' Super-Marriott takeover
Sector News
Enterprising students from @LSEColleges London South East Colleges und
Estyn Suspends Activities in Wales
Sector News
@EstynHMI Suspends Activities in Wales as #COVID-19UK SpreadsEstyn has
College Sector Preparedness for COVID-19 in Scotland
Sector News
The college sectorâ€™s preparations to minimise the impact of #Covidãƒ
The National Education Union calls on Boris Johnson for clearer guidance on school closures.
Sector News
See below the letter which has been sent today (14 Mar) by the Joint G
National Education Union annual conference cancelled due to Covid-19
Sector News
Today (13 Mar) the NEUâ€™s National Officers have made the decision to
CITB Employer Roadshows cancelled due to Covid-19
Sector News
Newsflash: CITB Employer Roadshows cancelledUnfortunately, the decisio
Pedal power - pupils switch books for bikes in UK first
Sector News
A fourth local school has joined Stirlingâ€™s popular bike share netwo
ROBOT HELPERS, HEALTH MONITORS AND CLIMATE CHANGE SOLUTIONS IN RUNNING TO WIN Â£25,000 YOUTH INNOVATION PRIZE
Sector News
#STEM #AI #EdTech Today (16 Mar) weâ€™re announcing the finalists of a
#Coronavirus apprenticeship update from IfATE
Sector News
The Institute @IFAteched understands the unique challenge that Covid-1
Barnsley College media students get a taste of their future
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege Level 3 Film and Television Production students, Adam

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Osborne Training
Osborne Training added a new event 6 minutes ago

AAT Level 3 Advanced Diploma in Accounting - Osborne...

What is AAT Level 3 AAT Level 3 qualification is an Advanced level of AAT qualification. This Advanced course will give successful candidates the...

  • Friday, 01 May 2020 12:00 PM
  • London, Watford, Birmingham
CoLRiC
CoLRiC added a new event 6 minutes ago

CoLRiC 2020 Conference: 'Developing Resilience' - book...

Bookings are now open for the Council for Learning Resources in Colleges (CoLRiC) 2020 Conference: 'Developing Resilience - surviving and thriving...

  • Friday, 05 June 2020 09:00 AM
  • University College Birmingham, McIntyre House, 2 Holland Street, Birmingham B3 1PW
Borders College
Borders College has published a new article: MSP Borders Collegeâ€™s approach to hospitality training 7 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page