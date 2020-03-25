 
AGCO Academy welcomes largest ever Year 1 Cohort of new agricultural engineering apprentices

Details
First steps on a career for life for 30 budding agricultural engineers

A record number of budding agricultural engineers and technicians have just completed the second block of training at AGCO’s Academy and training facilities at WCG’s Moreton Morrell College campus, on the road to building a career for life.

In one of the most sought-after and respected apprenticeship schemes across all industry sectors, AGCO has seen a total of 30 new candidates enrolled within the 2020 Year 1 Cohort, coming from 15 different dealerships across the country.

Anthony Linfield, AGCO’s Training Development Manager, said, “We have seen unprecedented numbers enrol in 2020 as both dealerships and individuals recognise the opportunities this industry renowned qualification brings. From Tiverton to Carlisle, Ross-on-Wye to Suffolk and just about everywhere between, dealerships are developing their staffing skills and young apprentices are starting their journey on a rewarding career path.”

The AGCO Academy Apprenticeship, now in its 21st year, has been the starting point for some of the most highly respected and coveted agricultural engineers in the sector. Supported by AGCO’s nationwide network of service dealerships, the AGCO Apprenticeship scheme offers aspiring engineers the opportunity to build a rewarding vocation, often in a sector they had not previously considered.

Tim Hutchinson course leader of the scheme at WCG said, “Over the course of the academic year we will be developing the core competencies of the group including basics of tractor driving, hitching implements and the controls. From there we look at basic servicing, including oil changes and air filtration, before moving on to more practical elements, including cooling systems and other kit such as drills, sprayers and spreaders.

“After that we work with braking systems and transmissions then moving onto encompass all other level 2 subject areas”

The new Cohort join a total of some 90 apprentices across four-years of the Level-3 apprenticeship scheme, which now includes the new end-point assessment (EPA).

Anthony Linfield, AGCO’s training development manager, explains, “The AGCO apprenticeship schemes offer a real opportunity to gain knowledge and skills at college, as well as gaining valuable hands-on experience in the workplace.”

Mr Linfield concludes, “Time-served land-based engineers that progress and demonstrate high levels of expertise are a tremendous asset to all of us in the industry. Moreover, they are much in demand, and if this new Cohort can continue this progress, they can look forward to a rewarding career.”

