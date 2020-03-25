 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Learning Curve Group Charity Foundation responds to Covid-19 by donating entire £20k balance to emergency fund

Details
Hits: 62
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

As the Covid-19 pandemic hits, various groups are working to help ease the pressure on those worst affected. The County Durham Community Foundation have responded to the needs of their community and launched the County Durham Covid-19 Response Fund to help those community groups survive.

The Learning Curve Group Charity Foundation has been one of the founding supporters and have donated their entire fund of over £20k to support front-line community groups and local charities in County Durham as the uncertainty continues.

Brenda McLeish, CEO of Learning Curve Group said

“People are at the centre of everything we do, so we’ve made an important decision to change the pillars upon which our fund was established with the aim of supporting those who are in need of funds more than ever.

As changes are announced daily, we are committed to supporting the local community in whatever way we can. Be that through launching our #EducateWhilstYouIsolate campaign to help people fill their days with learning by expanding eligibility to our fully funded online courses or through donating our entire LCG Foundation fund to this brilliant community cause. I’m just happy that the foundation is set up and is able to help those who need support the most at this difficult time”.

Working with County Durham Community Foundation the funds could help buy:

  • £5 could buy a hot dinner for an older person self-isolating
  • £10 could buy basic food items for a food bank (as people panic buy items, those who cannot afford to are left without access to essentials) 
  • £20 could buy fuel to help a volunteer deliver meals on wheels
  • £50 could support village halls to call elderly people in self-isolation
  • £100 could keep the lights on for a community group

You can also donate, please go to: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/durhamcovid

Chief Executive of County Durham Community Foundation, Michelle Cooper, said:

“The situation is becoming more serious as each hour passes, and we cannot afford to wait around. We are devoting all of our time and energy into supporting our local grassroots groups, which in turn will bolster our communities.

“Illness, isolation, loneliness and poverty are very real in County Durham and Darlington right now, and exasperated by the spread of Covid-19: but if we work together we can provide support to the life-changing local community services that will lessen the blow.”

Advertisement

Babbel offers students free language-learning amid COVID-19 pandemic.
Sector News
As schools and universities across the U.K. close, leading language le
A Leeds City College Student with post-traumatic stress disorder dives into endurance award
Sector News
A @LeedsCityColl student who struggles with mental illness has scooped
Luminate Careers and Coaching are supporting students in an
Sector News
In these unprecedented times, it really does feel like as careers advi

You may also be interested in these articles:

Babbel offers students free language-learning amid COVID-19 pandemic.
Sector News
As schools and universities across the U.K. close, leading language le
A Leeds City College Student with post-traumatic stress disorder dives into endurance award
Sector News
A @LeedsCityColl student who struggles with mental illness has scooped
Luminate Careers and Coaching are supporting students in an
Sector News
In these unprecedented times, it really does feel like as careers advi
A University Centre Leeds Sports Performance student walks into silver medal
Sector News
A @UniCentreLeeds student has recently scooped a silver medal for the
University Centre Leeds in the running for six industry awards
Sector News
@UniCentreLeeds is one of the top nominated education providers in thi
Firms cut opportunities for school leavers and graduates
Sector News
Firms have scaled-down their recruitment of entry-level #Talent as the
Paint your way to a successful future at Borders College
Sector News
Monica Riddel is currently studying Painting & Decorating @Borders
COVID-19 Response Fund: Imperial College Alumni accelerate global race against coronavirus
Sector News
Professor Robin Shattock heads the @ImperialCollege lab developing a #
AGCO Academy welcomes largest ever Year 1 Cohort of new agricultural engineering apprentices
Sector News
First steps on a career for life for 30 budding agricultural engineers
EduCare Make Courses Free in Response to School Closures
Sector News
The impact of #Coronavirus is affecting people in many ways. Duty of c
Barton Peveril's Digital Innovator Shortlisted For National Award
Sector News
@bartonpeveril Learning Support Tutor Laura Stephens @LSBPsupport has
CONEL’s Mahdi Radmehr Awarded ‘Maths Teacher of the Year’ at National Skills Conference
Sector News
Mahdi Radmehr, a Maths teacher @CollegeNELondon at the College of Hari

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page