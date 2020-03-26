 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Former Barking & Dagenham College student named top baker in London

Details
Hits: 83
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Claire Flavin-Jones - A gifted former Barking & Dagenham College student was named top baker in London earlier this month at the Cake Professionals Awards

A gifted former @BarkingCollege student was named top baker in London earlier this month at the Cake Professionals Awards.

The talented former Patisserie & Confectionary student won a Gold award, came a close second in the national final and was top of the London region for her ‘chocolate overload cake’.

The awards were presented by one of the judges on Channel 4’s Bake Off: The Professionals Cherish Finden.

Claire said: “I had a brief chat with Cherish before the awards and she remembered my cake and jokingly said I could send her some more if I wanted!”

Although there will not be any competitions for a while due to the Coronavirus, Claire intends to make good use of her time at home, perfecting her cake recipes and decorating techniques. She will be sharing her ‘at home’ creations on her Instagram page.

Advertisement

Leading recruiters and training providers join forces with supermarkets and food supply chain to #FeedtheNation
Sector News
The UK will see thousands more workers in the aisles, storerooms and d
Help your job prospects for now and the future by using your time to gain extra skills
Sector News
@PHXTraining is highlighting its free learning on offer during the cur
The University of Law announces Â£2 million in Scholarships and Bursaries
Sector News
One of the UK's longest-established specialist providers of legal educ

You may also be interested in these articles:

Leading recruiters and training providers join forces with supermarkets and food supply chain to #FeedtheNation
Sector News
The UK will see thousands more workers in the aisles, storerooms and d
Help your job prospects for now and the future by using your time to gain extra skills
Sector News
@PHXTraining is highlighting its free learning on offer during the cur
Coventry College net baller scores spot in elite squad
Sector News
A @CoventryCollege student has taken a step closer to becoming a profe
Institute consultations on funding and EQA extended by six weeks
Sector News
@IFAteched funding and #EQA consultations extended by six weeks The In
The University of Law announces Â£2 million in Scholarships and Bursaries
Sector News
One of the UK's longest-established specialist providers of legal educ
South Eastern Regional College Students Scoop Top Television Award
Sector News
Four students from @S_ERC's Northern Ireland Film & Television Sch
Grants of up to Â£25K available for trainers of vocational learning
Sector News
@UfiTrust #VocTech Now: Creating Impact, Changing Lives in 2020 With C
Support for self-employed workers during the Covid-19 outbreak: Action for Supply Teachers
Sector News
#COVID19 Action for Supply TeachersCommenting ahead of the Chancellorâ
Skills for Health release free COVID-19 online learning resource to help keep public sector workforce safe
Sector News
Today (26 Mar), @SkillsforHealth have delivered a free online resource
Fifty-one leading social scientists join the Fellowship of the Academy of Social Sciences
Sector News
Today (26 Mar) we are delighted to announce that 51 leading UK social
EdTech expertise allows Imperial College London to keep delivering its mission off-campus
Sector News
With face-to-face teaching suspended due to #coronavirus @ImperialColl
Warwickshire apprentices honoured at graduation ceremony
Sector News
#Apprentices were hailed in a graduation evening hosted at Warwick Rac

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

PHX Training
PHX Training has published a new article: Help your job prospects for now and the future by using your time to gain extra skills 1 minute ago
PeoplePlus
PeoplePlus has published a new article: Leading recruiters and training providers join forces with supermarkets and food supply chain to #FeedtheNation 16 minutes ago
Gavin
Gavin shared a video in channel. 25 minutes ago

Introduction to the Enhance Digital Teaching Platform

Introduction to the Enhance Digital Teaching...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page