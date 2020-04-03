 
Sandwell College supports vulnerable students during Coronavirus lockdown

#LoveOurColleges #FEFoodbankFriday - @SandwellCollege has been providing young people across Birmingham and the Black Country access to vital resources and support during the period of lockdown following the COVID-19 outbreak.

Since the national lockdown, and the temporary closure of the College building, teachers and colleagues have maintained their commitment to supporting some of their most vulnerable students.

Whilst maintaining social distancing guidelines, staff have been taking safe measures to deliver essential packages to students, to ensure they have vital supplies during the pandemic. Those living independently or away from parents are receiving individualised parcels, which include food, financial aid and information technology, so that the most vulnerable can stay connected through the isolation period.

As part of its dedication to ensuring that studies can continue for everyone, whether they are young or adult learners, thousands of students at Sandwell College are in regular phone contact with staff, have access to online learning platforms and stay updated with weekly newsletters.

Upon its temporary closure, Sandwell College donated all surplus perishables to a local food bank within the community and to Elim Community Church in West Bromwich.

Graham Pennington, Principal of Sandwell College, commented:

“These are extremely challenging circumstances for everyone and I am incredibly proud and grateful for my team’s dedication and their efforts to ensure that our students stay safe and secure, whilst enabling their continued access to learning and support.

“We would like to reassure all of our students and their families that we are here for you throughout this difficult time, and that any student who has been offered a place to join Sandwell College from September, or would like to apply, will still be able to do so.

“We thank our partners, stakeholders and most importantly all NHS staff and key workers, for their ongoing support and efforts in the fight against COVID-19. We urge everybody to stay safe by following government guidelines and staying at home. If you have any concerns or we can help you in any way, please don’t hesitate to get in touch.”

