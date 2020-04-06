 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

American university offer for Gower College Swansea A Level Student

Details
Hits: 79
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

An A Level student from @GowerCollegeSwa nsea has been offered a place at a prestigious US university.

Bethany Wisdom, who is studying A Levels in History, English Literature and French and following the College’s HE+ programme, has been offered a place to study liberal arts at Bryn Mawr College in Pennsylvania. 

“I felt absolutely ecstatic when I received the offer - it was the culmination of a lot of hard work and I was over the moon to have gone on the journey of finding the right ‘fit’ for me,” says Bethany.

“My family are so supportive and very excited for me, despite the distance. I can’t wait to immerse myself in the broad range of academic options at Bryn Mawr but most of all, I’m excited for the supportive and tight-knit community - I know I’ll find a home away from home!”

“We are all absolutely delighted with Bethany’s success,” says Oxbridge/HE+ Coordinator Fiona Beresford.

“This is an amazing opportunity and one that is thoroughly well-deserved as Bethany has worked so hard. We are very proud of her achievement and wish her continued success in all her future endeavours across the Atlantic!'

Bethany, who plans to major in English, will depart for the United States at the end of August

At the invitation of the University of Cambridge, Gower College Swansea is the only institution in Wales to have been chosen to run the HE+ programme and acts as the ‘hub’ for all the state sixth forms in Swansea.

HE+ develops academic skills and inspires students to aim high when making university choices while developing their super-curricular knowledge and interests.

HE+ is also supported by the Welsh Government’s Seren Programme. 

Advertisement

Exeter College Offers Accommodation to NHS Workers
Sector News
#LoveOurColleges - @ExeterCollege has opened the doors of its Clock To
Cynnig prifysgol Americanaidd i Bethany
Sector News
Mae myfyriwr Safon Uwch o Goleg GÅµyr Abertawe wedi cael cynnig lle me
Leeds City College rolls out detailed schedule of positive personal development, behaviours and attitudes (PDBA) activities to support the structure of daily learning routines
Sector News
@LeedsCityColl students engage online A weekly timetable of online act

You may also be interested in these articles:

Exeter College Offers Accommodation to NHS Workers
Sector News
#LoveOurColleges - @ExeterCollege has opened the doors of its Clock To
Cynnig prifysgol Americanaidd i Bethany
Sector News
Mae myfyriwr Safon Uwch o Goleg Gŵyr Abertawe wedi cael cynnig lle me
Leeds City College rolls out detailed schedule of positive personal development, behaviours and attitudes (PDBA) activities to support the structure of daily learning routines
Sector News
@LeedsCityColl students engage online A weekly timetable of online act
How's the homeschooling going? In these strange times, it is important to remember that you are not alone
Sector News
Advice on structure, tools, and teaching tricks from the #EdTech exper
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College Teacher of Sport Shortlisted for Regional Award
Sector News
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College Teacher of Sport, Alix Christopher,
Government and video games industry join forces in fight against coronavirus
Sector News
Government partners with leading UK video games companies to help get
Barnsley College Sixth Formers dazzled by City of Light
Sector News
Students at Barnsley Sixth Form College have enhanced their knowledge
Derby College Group continue to support students whose parents are key workers or who are vulnerable through what would have been the College Easter break
Sector News
@DerbyCollege’s teaching moved online from Friday March 20 and Broom
Finding the Perfect Balance: Making Time for Leisure During Distance Learning
Sector News
Balancing study and leisure may be a challenge during the best of time
Moratorium on unconditional university offers extended until the 20 April
Sector News
Please see attached a letter from the Universities Minister @MichelleD
Higher Education students visit New York
Sector News
Students from the Foundation Degree in Events Management and Foundatio
Maintain good courses and credible qualifications for students during pandemic, says regulator
Sector News
Universities and colleges should continue to do all they can to mainta

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4340)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page