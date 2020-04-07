 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Imperial College transforms halls of residence into accommodation for NHS volunteers

Details
Hits: 74
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@ImperialCollege London has opened up its halls of residence at Wilson House to #NHS volunteers in need of a place to stay during the #COVID_19 crisis.

Students coming out of Wilson House building

As part of the national effort to help the NHS during the pandemic, Imperial has provided over 300 bed spaces at Wilson House, one of the College's largest halls of residence, just a few minutes’ walk from St Mary’s Campus. The accommodation will help Imperial’s newly qualified medics who are now volunteering in the NHS to support frontline staff.

Students stepping up

young man smiles at cameraImperial’s student community has also stepped up to support the handover.

Ali Abdall-Razak, a final year Medicine student who has just qualified as a doctor, has been setting up the accommodation for volunteers. Having finished his exams, Ali explains that he wanted to help the NHS and empower other students.

He said: “I think a lot of Medicine students felt slightly helpless as we weren’t immediately able to help after finishing our degrees. It’s why I decided to do a Medicine degree – in a situation like this, I want to use my skills to help in any way I can and have a direct impact on our world, and I was eager to get out and help.”

Ali has been busy allocating rooms to NHS volunteers and working with Imperial College School of Medicine Student Union to arrange transport options. With face-to-face demonstrations no longer an option, Ali has also produced a fire induction safety video and an induction document to help volunteers feel secure in their new surroundings.

"A mammoth task"

Before students started volunteering to support the accommodation handover, they were treated to pizza by Professor Mary Morrell, Professor of Sleep & Respiratory Physiology, and Martin Lupton, Vice-Dean (Education).

“I’ve been in constant communication with Imperial College School of Medicine Volunteers, led by Professor Mary Morrell, to understand the number of students signing up to volunteer who needed accommodation and help to move in,” Ali said. “It has been a mammoth task and a lot has happened in a short space of time, but we now have just under 30 people living in the accommodation and another 60-70 volunteers due to move in by the end of April.”

"I want to extend a huge thank you to our residents whose support and flexibility allowed this to happen, alongside everyone across the College who has worked tirelessly to support this huge undertaking.” said Paul NokeHead of Residential Services and Support Operations.

Students sit on sofas eating food

Ali has also been arranging lunch for the volunteers, so they have “one less thing to worry about.” He added: “We’ve even had a local hotel offer to donate food for us - they recently came over with fresh lasagne, pasta and cake for us all to enjoy!

Advertisement

Wilberforce College pleased to send spare Science PPE to frontline NHS staff
Sector News
@WilberforceSFC pleased to send spare Science #PPE to frontline #NHS s
Government must not allow universities to fail during the coronavirus outbreak
Sector News
Universities must be given extra protection during the #Covid_19 pande
Sellafield's Rebecca sets daily science challenges for children
Sector News
Sellafield scientist, Rebecca Ballantyne, to set daily science challen

“It has been a genuine pleasure to have such a large impact and help people get accommodation so close to St Mary’s Hospital,” Ali reflects. “I want to thank Paul Noke, Carlos Lozano Velasco, Jane Neary and John Field for their help, and the students who have had to move elsewhere in Wilson House for their patience and understanding during this time.

“The volunteers can now travel to the hospital quicker knowing that they aren’t risking the lives of any vulnerable family or friends they were otherwise living with. I can now look forward to going on the frontline myself.”

Paul Noke, Head of Residential Services and Support Operations, said:

“Over the previous weeks, parts of our Wilson House halls of residence have been repurposed to provide around 300 bed spaces for NHS volunteers on the frontline of the COVID-19 response. I want to extend a huge thank you to our residents whose support and flexibility allowed this to happen, Francesco Restuccia and his Wardening team, and everyone across the College who has worked tirelessly to support this huge undertaking.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Outline content for Media, Broadcast and Production T Level under consultation
Sector News
@IFAteched welcome views on the draft outline content for the #TLevel
Reading College donate much needed PPE equipment to Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust
Sector News
@Activate_Learn has reached out to a local #NHS trust to donate much n
Scottish Universities battle against Covid-19 praised by Scottish Secretary
Sector News
@ScotSecofState Alister Jack commends the pioneering work of Scotlandâ
University of Northampton Nursing students sign up to support the NHS
Sector News
More than 200 nursing students have answered the governmentâ€™s call t
Wilberforce College pleased to send spare Science PPE to frontline NHS staff
Sector News
@WilberforceSFC pleased to send spare Science #PPE to frontline #NHS s
Government must not allow universities to fail during the coronavirus outbreak
Sector News
Universities must be given extra protection during the #Covid_19 pande
Sellafield's Rebecca sets daily science challenges for children
Sector News
Sellafield scientist, Rebecca Ballantyne, to set daily science challen
CNet Training Focus on Data Centre Sustainability
Sector News
With sustainability being at the forefront of industry across the worl
CNet Training Gives Back to Students in East Anglia
Sector News
Global leader in technical education for the digital infrastructure in
Prospective students invited to Bishop Auckland College and South West Durham Training's â€˜virtualâ€™ open event
Sector News
A County Durham college and its engineering training centre are inviti
Code Nation to provide virtual training courses for furloughed staff and apprentices
Sector News
Code Nation has extended its business-led training courses via their v
St George's COVID-19 course for GPs launches with 15k+ healthcare professional learners
Sector News
@StGeorgesUni of Londonâ€™s #COVID_19 course for GPs launches today on

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4350)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page