 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Berlin School of Business and Innovation joins Business Graduates Association

Details
Hits: 132
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Berlin School of Business and Innovation (BSBI) is proud to announce that it has become a member of the Business Graduates Association (BGA).

The BGA is an international membership and quality assurance body of world-leading and high-potential business schools. As a sister organisation to the Association of MBAs (AMBA), BGA accredits business schools based on their impact on students, employers and the wider community, in terms of ethics and responsible management practices.

BSBI has been accepted as a ‘Bronze Member’, which means the institution has been granted an ‘Education Membership’. This is exclusively structured and tailored to give schools the tools they need to gain a competitive advantage to help them serve students and employers.

Mr Sagi Hartov, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman at BSBI, said: “We are extremely proud of this achievement. We are constantly working to improve as an institution for the benefit of our students and this is a true testament to our efforts.

“Since the beginning of 2020, we have launched a number of initiatives and partnerships to provide our students with resources and skills beyond traditional teaching. With this membership, we confirm our commitment in making a positive impact on individuals and society through promoting responsible management.”

As a Bronze Member, BSBI will join an international network of like-minded institutions and will have access to valuable resources to support its development. 

Advertisement

More than a million new claims for Universal Credit processed in 3 weeks
Sector News
People making new claims for Universal Credit will no longer need to c
Jisc supports the FE sector to extend free resources during the coronavirus crisis
Sector News
@Jisc collaborates with @ProQuest @Pearson @BloomsburyBooks @CengageLe
University of Northampton staff add to NHS 750,000 strong volunteer army
Sector News
Two @UniNorthants staff members have found time in their busier than e

You may also be interested in these articles:

More than a million new claims for Universal Credit processed in 3 weeks
Sector News
People making new claims for Universal Credit will no longer need to c
Jisc supports the FE sector to extend free resources during the coronavirus crisis
Sector News
@Jisc collaborates with @ProQuest @Pearson @BloomsburyBooks @CengageLe
University of Northampton staff add to NHS 750,000 strong volunteer army
Sector News
Two @UniNorthants staff members have found time in their busier than e
Microsoft announces free help for UK schools to run classes via the internet
Sector News
Today (9 Apr) @Microsoft announces that all schools in the UK are bein
Harrogate College takes digital approach to the next level
Sector News
@HarrogateColl Students are continuing to work towards their goals thr
North Kent College accredited by ground-breaking dual career scheme
Sector News
@NKCollege1 is leading the way with supporting talented athletes in ed
Celebrating neurodivergent thinking and support of positive change for the greater inclusive good of our society
Sector News
@FoundationDFN has had an article published this week in the first pee
Coronavirus and school closures - Schools reopening predictions
Sector News
Today, Wednesday 8 April, the Department for Education has issued a st
College manufactures safety visors and face masks for NHS and frontline workers in Covid-19 battle
Sector News
@COLEGCAMBRIA is mass producing safety visors and face masks to the #N
Demand so
Sector News
Appeal launched to make hundreds more #PPE visors for frontline staff
Parents and students commend staff at Stanmore College for instantaneous move to online learning during the coronavirus crisis
Sector News
@StanmoreCollege has played a key role in ensuring that all staff have
East Sussex College tutor uses 3D printer to produce protective visors for NHS staff
Sector News
#LoveOurColleges - An Engineering tutor from East Sussex College @WeAr

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 39 minutes ago

Awarding GCSEs, AS and A levels this summer: for schools and colleges

Awarding GCSEs, AS and A levels this summer: for...

Information for schools and colleges submitting centre assessment grades in summer 2020. For more information please visit https://www.gov.uk/ofqual

Global University Systems
Global University Systems has published a new article: Berlin School of Business and Innovation joins Business Graduates Association 42 minutes ago
Jisc
Jisc has published a new article: Jisc supports the FE sector to extend free resources during the coronavirus crisis 44 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4352)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page