Berlin School of Business and Innovation joins Business Graduates Association

Berlin School of Business and Innovation (BSBI) is proud to announce that it has become a member of the Business Graduates Association (BGA).

The BGA is an international membership and quality assurance body of world-leading and high-potential business schools. As a sister organisation to the Association of MBAs (AMBA), BGA accredits business schools based on their impact on students, employers and the wider community, in terms of ethics and responsible management practices.

BSBI has been accepted as a ‘Bronze Member’, which means the institution has been granted an ‘Education Membership’. This is exclusively structured and tailored to give schools the tools they need to gain a competitive advantage to help them serve students and employers.

Mr Sagi Hartov, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman at BSBI, said: “We are extremely proud of this achievement. We are constantly working to improve as an institution for the benefit of our students and this is a true testament to our efforts.

“Since the beginning of 2020, we have launched a number of initiatives and partnerships to provide our students with resources and skills beyond traditional teaching. With this membership, we confirm our commitment in making a positive impact on individuals and society through promoting responsible management.”

As a Bronze Member, BSBI will join an international network of like-minded institutions and will have access to valuable resources to support its development.

