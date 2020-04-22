FutureLearn Schools to give students aged 13-18 free access to online courses

@FutureLearn for Schools will be available for free from May until September 2020 to every eligible student in the UK and Ireland, and will be rolled out globally in due course
FutureLearn.com, the leading social learning platform, is announcing the launch of FutureLearn Schools, a new initiative that gives millions of students aged 13+ free upgraded access to over a hundred relevant short courses on the platform, in order to support their learning and expand their horizons.
Through FutureLearn Schools, teachers will also be able to create and publish their own private short courses on the platform in order to support curricular learning.
The Rt Hon Jim Knight, Chief Education & External Officer at Tes said:
“I am really pleased to be involved with the FutureLearn Schools Initiative. There’s never been a more important time to help teachers and to help learners.. This initiative is making available hundreds of short high quality online courses from Tes, Future Learn and some of the most renowned Universities in the world. Tes are proud to be partnering with Future Learn and other providers to bring quality education into the home through technology and hope that it brings support and encouragement to many learners at this time.”
Justin Cooke, Chief Content and Partnerships Officer at FutureLearn said:
“At FutureLearn we have been working to respond as quickly as possible to the needs of our partners and of the wider education sector. We are now proud to launch our latest offering, FutureLearn Schools, as a practical and accessible resource that students, teachers and parents across the country can make use of in this current climate. As ever we are grateful to our partners for their fantastic response in putting this resource together.”
Justin continued: “We are continuously developing the platform in order to give our global community of learners and partners the best possible experience, and we hope to make FutureLearn Schools more widely available to students worldwide.”
Sharon Hague, Senior Vice President UK Schools at Pearson said:
“We are delighted to be working with FutureLearn as they launch the FutureLearn Schools initiative. We know that COVID-19 is having a real impact on teachers and learners across the UK, and that this is causing a lot of stress and anxiety. It is vital that teaching and learning can continue during this unprecedented situation, and we are proud to be offering many of our most effective resources to teachers for free while schools and colleges remain closed. By drawing on our online learning expertise, we believe this partnership will offer support and continuity to learners, and empower teachers, parents and carers to support children’s learning during this period of uncertainty.”
Partners offering courses on FutureLearn Schools:
-
Accenture
-
Amnesty International
-
Anglia Ruskin University
-
British Heart Foundation
-
British Sub Aqua Club
-
Cancer Research UK
-
Chartered College of Teaching
-
Chartered Institute of Building Academy
-
Coventry University
-
Deakin University
-
Dublin City University
-
Edinburgh Napier University
-
European University Institute (EUI)
-
Film Distributors' Association
-
Foreign and Commonwealth Office
-
Jindal Centre for Social Innovation + Entrepreneurship
-
Johns Hopkins University
-
Keio University
-
King's College London
-
Manchester Metropolitan University
-
Monash University
-
Nankai University
-
National Chiao Tung University
-
Purdue University
-
Royal Holloway, University of London
-
SOAS University of London
-
Taipei Medical University
-
Tes Global
-
The British Film Institute (BFI)
-
The Open University
-
The University of Manchester
-
University of Aberdeen
-
University of California, Irvine
-
University of Kent
-
University of Leeds
-
University of Leicester
-
University of Malaya
-
University of Michigan
-
University of Padova
-
University of Reading
-
University of Surrey
-
University of Twente
-
University of Wollongong
-
University of York
-
Wellcome Genome Campus