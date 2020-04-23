New dates for free embedding maths and English in apprenticeships webinars

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

Free embedding maths and English in #apprenticeships webinars @E_T_Foundation

The Education and Training Foundation (ETF) has added new dates for the popular free embedding maths and English in apprenticeships interactive webinars in May and June.

For the new dates, the ETF has updated and enhanced the series of webinars to incorporate home working and online learning. The ETF is committed to supporting education providers in adapting and innovating to continue to support their apprentices.

The updated webinars include providing strategies to adapt activities such as assessment, keeping learners motivated using technology as well as supporting good practice for the future working conditions.

The new webinar dates are now available to book via the ETF’s booking system

The webinars are part of a fully subsidised, flexible CPD package to help staff embed maths and English in workplace training delivery. Relating maths and English to authentic workplace practices can help apprentices to see the relevance, improving motivation and learning outcomes. The aim of the CPD package is to support better retention and achievement of apprentices, improve apprenticeship success rates and help employers to build a skilled workforce. The ETF’s CPD package is based around four topics:

Embedding strategies: How to work towards an embedded approach to the delivery of maths and English in apprenticeships Resources: How to find and use appropriate resources for an embedded approach, including resources to upskill your staff involved in apprenticeship delivery Assessment: How to identify appropriate assessment methods for effective embedding Inclusivity: How to support inclusivity for the effective delivery of maths and English in apprenticeships.

Each webinar is linked to an online module which builds on its content. The online modules are also available free of charge through the ETF’s Foundation Online Learning website.

The training is designed for all staff involved in creating and delivering maths and English training for apprentices, both subject-specific and vocational training staff in learning providers, as well as apprenticeship supervisors, learning mentors and assessors in the workplace.

The webinars are scheduled as follows:

N Webinar Date Time 1 Embedding strategies Thursday 7 May 16.00pm 2 Embedding strategies Monday 11 May 11.00am 3 Resources Wednesday 13 May 13.00pm 4 Embedding strategies Tuesday 19 May 11.00am 5 Assessment Thursday 21 May 13.00pm 6 Inclusivity Monday 1 June 16.00pm 7 Resources Thursday 4 June 15.00pm 8 Assessment Wednesday 10 June 11.00am

The webinars are also offered in-house free of charge for groups of minimum 10 people and can be delivered as part of staff development training days. To enquire about this opportunity and to book on the programme visit the ETF booking website. The webinars are limited to 100 places to enable the interactive sections to be fully utilised by attendees, so early booking is advised. Further dates will be added depending on demand. Advertisement How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page Sector News @ColegCambria LECTURERS are working full time to produce hundreds of s Sector News Over the past month, London South East Colleges @LSEColleges has been Sector News Training provider @_LearningCurve have donated 29 digital tablets and