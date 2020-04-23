New dates for free embedding maths and English in apprenticeships webinars

Free embedding maths and English in #apprenticeships webinars @E_T_Foundation
The Education and Training Foundation (ETF) has added new dates for the popular free embedding maths and English in apprenticeships interactive webinars in May and June.
For the new dates, the ETF has updated and enhanced the series of webinars to incorporate home working and online learning. The ETF is committed to supporting education providers in adapting and innovating to continue to support their apprentices.
- Embedding strategies: How to work towards an embedded approach to the delivery of maths and English in apprenticeships
- Resources: How to find and use appropriate resources for an embedded approach, including resources to upskill your staff involved in apprenticeship delivery
- Assessment: How to identify appropriate assessment methods for effective embedding
- Inclusivity: How to support inclusivity for the effective delivery of maths and English in apprenticeships.
|
N
|
Webinar
|
Date
|
Time
|
1
|
Embedding strategies
|
Thursday 7 May
|
16.00pm
|
2
|
Embedding strategies
|
Monday 11 May
|
11.00am
|
3
|
Resources
|
Wednesday 13 May
|
13.00pm
|
4
|
Embedding strategies
|
Tuesday 19 May
|
11.00am
|
5
|
Assessment
|
Thursday 21 May
|
13.00pm
|
6
|
Inclusivity
|
Monday 1 June
|
16.00pm
|
7
|
Resources
|
Thursday 4 June
|
15.00pm
|
8
|
Assessment
|
Wednesday 10 June
|
11.00am
To enquire about this opportunity and to book on the programme visit the ETF booking website. The webinars are limited to 100 places to enable the interactive sections to be fully utilised by attendees, so early booking is advised. Further dates will be added depending on demand.
