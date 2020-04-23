 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

New dates for free embedding maths and English in apprenticeships webinars

Details
Hits: 108
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Education and Training Foundation

Free embedding maths and English in #apprenticeships webinars @E_T_Foundation 

The Education and Training Foundation (ETF) has added new dates for the popular free embedding maths and English in apprenticeships interactive webinars in May and June.

For the new dates, the ETF has updated and enhanced the series of webinars to incorporate home working and online learning. The ETF is committed to supporting education providers in adapting and innovating to continue to support their apprentices.

The updated webinars include providing strategies to adapt activities such as assessment, keeping learners motivated using technology as well as supporting good practice for the future working conditions.
 
The new webinar dates are now available to book via the ETF’s booking system.
 
The webinars are part of a fully subsidised, flexible CPD package to help staff embed maths and English in workplace training delivery. Relating maths and English to authentic workplace practices can help apprentices to see the relevance, improving motivation and learning outcomes. The aim of the CPD package is to support better retention and achievement of apprentices, improve apprenticeship success rates and help employers to build a skilled workforce. The ETF’s CPD package is based around four topics:
 
  1. Embedding strategies: How to work towards an embedded approach to the delivery of maths and English in apprenticeships
  2. Resources: How to find and use appropriate resources for an embedded approach, including resources to upskill your staff involved in apprenticeship delivery
  3. Assessment: How to identify appropriate assessment methods for effective embedding
  4. Inclusivity: How to support inclusivity for the effective delivery of maths and English in apprenticeships.
Each webinar is linked to an online module which builds on its content. The online modules are also available free of charge through the ETF’s Foundation Online Learning website.
 
The training is designed for all staff involved in creating and delivering maths and English training for apprentices, both subject-specific and vocational training staff in learning providers, as well as apprenticeship supervisors, learning mentors and assessors in the workplace.
 
The webinars are scheduled as follows:
 
N
Webinar
Date
Time
1
Embedding strategies
Thursday 7 May
16.00pm
2
Embedding strategies
Monday 11 May
11.00am
3
Resources
Wednesday 13 May
13.00pm
4
Embedding strategies
Tuesday 19 May
11.00am
5
Assessment
Thursday 21 May
13.00pm
6
Inclusivity
Monday 1 June
16.00pm
7
Resources
Thursday 4 June
15.00pm
8
Assessment
Wednesday 10 June
11.00am
 
The webinars are also offered in-house free of charge for groups of minimum 10 people and can be delivered as part of staff development training days.

To enquire about this opportunity and to book on the programme visit the ETF booking website. The webinars are limited to 100 places to enable the interactive sections to be fully utilised by attendees, so early booking is advised. Further dates will be added depending on demand.

Advertisement

Coleg Cambria Lecturers manufacturing vital PPE at college and from home for frontline workers
Sector News
@ColegCambria LECTURERS are working full time to produce hundreds of s
College lends its hands, its expertise and even its car parks in the fight against Covid-19
Sector News
Over the past month, London South East Colleges @LSEColleges has been
Learning Curve Group donate 29 ipads and PPE to South Tees Hospital NHS Trust
Sector News
Training provider @_LearningCurve have donated 29 digital tablets and

You may also be interested in these articles:

Coleg Cambria Lecturers manufacturing vital PPE at college and from home for frontline workers
Sector News
@ColegCambria LECTURERS are working full time to produce hundreds of s
College lends its hands, its expertise and even its car parks in the fight against Covid-19
Sector News
Over the past month, London South East Colleges @LSEColleges has been
Surge in online health and social care training - #EducateWhilstYouIsolate
Sector News
Education and training experts @_LearningCurve have launched a drive t
Learning Curve Group donate 29 ipads and PPE to South Tees Hospital NHS Trust
Sector News
Training provider @_LearningCurve have donated 29 digital tablets and
Bangor FM presenter to feature on BBC Radio Ulster about soda bread recipe
Sector News
@S_ERC - @BangorFM presenter Shirley Graham is to feature on a @bbcrad
Alumni networks instil resilience in challenging times: Future First research
Sector News
@TeacherTapp research for @FutureFirstOrg with alumni reveals what lea
UK Parliament offers free online learning resources during the #Coronavirus outbreak to for 5- 16 year olds
Sector News
@UKParliament offers free online #HomeLearning resources to parents an
Cardiff and Vale College Lecturer Tracy returns to nursing on the front line
Sector News
@CAVC Health and Social Care Lecturer Tracy Adams decided to take pres
Imperial geoscientists complete UK's first MSc virtual field trip
Sector News
As part of @ImperialCollege's move to #RemoteLearning, thirty-five MSc
Exeter College links up with Food4Heroes to provide meals for NHS staff
Sector News
@ExeterCollege has offered its state-of-the-art industrial kitchen fac
Employees must be able to disconnect from work to combat stress during CV-19 crisis
Sector News
@themyersbriggs urges managers #stressawareness to enable employees to
Plymouth academics named among the UK’s rising research stars
Sector News
Dr Fouragnan, from the School of Psychology, is Head of the Brain Stim

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4466)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page