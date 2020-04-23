 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Coleg Cambria Lecturers manufacturing vital PPE at college and from home for frontline workers

Details
Hits: 69
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@ColegCambria LECTURERS are working full time to produce hundreds of safety visors for frontline workers and care homes 

Andy Peck, a Product Design lecturer at Coleg Cambria, and partner Mari Ball, who teaches Business Studies and Economics, have based themselves at the college’s £15m Deeside Sixth Form centre to manufacture PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) to help in the fight against the global Coronavirus pandemic.

Using materials paid for by the institution – including polypropylene and acetate sheets – they have already created more than 1,000 masks and will continue to make them “as long as there is demand” over the coming weeks.

“We were trying to work out what would be the most constructive thing to do to help when we saw the request that went out for companies and organisations with the capability to produce and distribute PPE,” said Andy, from Mold.

“There is a community of design and technology teachers online who are coming up with solutions, and after identifying a template for a laser-cut safety visor I multiplied that so we could start to make eight at a time.

“We’ve been manufacturing about 150 a day and have been here day-in day-out; this is our third week now and as long as there is demand we will continue.”

He added: “Ironically in 30 years of teaching it’s the first time Mari and I have ever worked over the Easter Holidays, and I’m a part-time lecturer doing this for more than 40 hours a week, but it’s rewarding to do something that can help.

“The college has been incredibly supportive, paying for the materials and allowing us access to the facilities. Everyone just wants to help at this challenging time.”

Once completed, the masks are being boxed up and distributed via the Flintshire hub in Sandycroft to care homes and frontline workers.

Meanwhile, other Cambria lecturers and staff have been busy producing essential PPE from home, including Foundation Skills tutor Rachael Muia, who is making headbands for nurses at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool, as hours of wearing face masks has left their ears sore and in pain.

And Deputy Director of Advanced Engineering, Alex Evans, and colleagues have been manufacturing safety visors from their homes using 3D printers.

“The effort from staff has been amazing, they’ve really stepped up in sacrificing their time to help those who need it most,” said Alex Thomas, Assistant Principal and Director of General Education at Coleg Cambria.

“As well as these acts of kindness, all of the PPE from our sixth form centres in Deeside and Wrexham has been donated to local care homes.

Advertisement

College lends its hands, its expertise and even its car parks in the fight against Covid-19
Sector News
Over the past month, London South East Colleges @LSEColleges has been
New dates for free embedding maths and English in apprenticeships webinars
Sector News
Free embedding maths and English in #apprenticeships webinars @E_T_Fou
Learning Curve Group donate 29 ipads and PPE to South Tees Hospital NHS Trust
Sector News
Training provider @_LearningCurve have donated 29 digital tablets and

“On behalf of the college can I thank Andy, Mari and everyone who is going over and above to support our frontline and NHS workers – we are very proud of you all.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

College lends its hands, its expertise and even its car parks in the fight against Covid-19
Sector News
Over the past month, London South East Colleges @LSEColleges has been
New dates for free embedding maths and English in apprenticeships webinars
Sector News
Free embedding maths and English in #apprenticeships webinars @E_T_Fou
Surge in online health and social care training - #EducateWhilstYouIsolate
Sector News
Education and training experts @_LearningCurve have launched a drive t
Learning Curve Group donate 29 ipads and PPE to South Tees Hospital NHS Trust
Sector News
Training provider @_LearningCurve have donated 29 digital tablets and
Bangor FM presenter to feature on BBC Radio Ulster about soda bread recipe
Sector News
@S_ERC - @BangorFM presenter Shirley Graham is to feature on a @bbcrad
Alumni networks instil resilience in challenging times: Future First research
Sector News
@TeacherTapp research for @FutureFirstOrg with alumni reveals what lea
UK Parliament offers free online learning resources during the #Coronavirus outbreak to for 5- 16 year olds
Sector News
@UKParliament offers free online #HomeLearning resources to parents an
Cardiff and Vale College Lecturer Tracy returns to nursing on the front line
Sector News
@CAVC Health and Social Care Lecturer Tracy Adams decided to take pres
Imperial geoscientists complete UK's first MSc virtual field trip
Sector News
As part of @ImperialCollege's move to #RemoteLearning, thirty-five MSc
Exeter College links up with Food4Heroes to provide meals for NHS staff
Sector News
@ExeterCollege has offered its state-of-the-art industrial kitchen fac
Employees must be able to disconnect from work to combat stress during CV-19 crisis
Sector News
@themyersbriggs urges managers #stressawareness to enable employees to
Plymouth academics named among the UK’s rising research stars
Sector News
Dr Fouragnan, from the School of Psychology, is Head of the Brain Stim

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4466)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page