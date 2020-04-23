 
Havering College Foundation Skills students working on the NHS front line

@HaveringCollege are very proud of two of our Foundation Skills students who are currently employed as key workers on the front line at Queen’s Hospital, Romford.

Joseph Woodger and Gina Crudgington have been keen to keep up their work in portering and patient dining all through the Coronavirus outbreak.

Both students have an EHCP (Education, Health and Care Plan) and started in September 2019 with Sodexo for their work experience.

Joe, who has a diagnosis of ASD and epilepsy, started as a porter in the waste department. He is now on bank hours and being paid. After a recent chat with his mum, Joe is working every hour possible and taking it all in his stride!

Gina, who has learning difficulties, started working in patient dining last year, but was disappointed when all work placements stopped at the start of the Coronavirus outbreak. Undeterred, she asked if she could still go in to work because she wanted to play her part. This was with full agreement and support of her mum.

Sodexo managers have been so impressed with Gina that they have now offered her paid work hours at the hospital.

Sylvie Smith, Programme Manager of Foundation Skills, Enterprise/Work Experience, said: “We are extremely proud of both Joe and Gina. They are carrying out key work during these times and are happy and enthusiastic about it. We were absolutely delighted to hear that Gina was offered paid hours at the hospital because she had worked so hard and impressed Sodexo during her work placement.”

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page