@HaveringCollege are pulling together to support local communities in the fight against COVID-19

@HaveringCollege staff are playing their part in helping to support our local community and the #NHS by making #PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) face visor masks and sewing scrubs to protect doctors, nurses and key workers.

Product Design and Engineering tutors, Guy Reid, Paul Douglas and Kyle Balcome, are using a 3D laser printer in the technology workshop at the Sixth Form campus in Wingletye Lane, to cut and then hand assemble 300 visors.

These will be distributed to hospitals and care homes – some where our students are on work placements – to help with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Other staff are helping to sew surgical scrubs at home. Student Coach and Learning Facilitator Jane Buckle, and Senior Curriculum Manager for Arts and Performance, Brian Martin and his wife, are all busy at their sewing machines in a bid to provide much-needed scrubs for hospital workers. Pauline Morse, another Student Coach, is knitting pairs of hearts for Intensive Care patients - one stays with the patient, the other stays with the family.

In our Motor Vehicle Team at Ardleigh Green campus, Mark Kettley has been in touch with some of the auto trade employers we have links with and asked them to donate PPE not being used while those businesses are closed due to the lockdown. Mark has been distributing the donated kit to local community healthcare organisations that so desperately need PPE at the moment.

As the Havering Colleges is part of the bigger New City College, we have been able to donate significant stocks of PPE from our science, health & social care, and construction departments. With campuses across East London and South Essex, we have been able to help and deliver kit across the area.

This includes:

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News Vulnerable children most at risk of neglect, violence or exploitation Sector News @Ofqual approach to VTQs is fair and based on consistent principles sa Sector News @Peninsula_UK sees a surge in calls to their #HR advice line regarding