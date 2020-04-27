Former Newbury College Foundation Degree students unite to praise tutor

Former @NewburyCollege Foundation Degree students have contacted the College to pass on their gratitude to their former tutor who has continued to provide support and guidance within their final year of studies at University.

The students had all studied the Foundation Degree in Children’s Development and Learning, which is a two-year course enabling students to develop their skills to progress a career working with children, alongside their current role in the sector. The course is delivered at Newbury College in partnership with Reading University.

Eve Burke, who contacted the College on behalf of the group said, “Tracey has kept in touch as we moved from College to the BA studies at Reading as well as providing our references for the UCAS application. We have been touched that she has gone above and beyond to provide on-going support and interest in our progression, especially taking the time to contact us to see how we are managing in these unprecedented times.”

Tracey Birchall, Newbury College Course Leader, Foundation Degree in Children’s Development and Learning commented, “I have very fond memories of school and the teachers, I believe this shaped my interested in pursuing a teaching career. It is lovely to hear that I am equally impacting the lives of the students I teach.” She continued, “The Foundation Degree in Children’s Development and Learning is an excellent course for anyone wishing to inspire a new generation as a teacher, The Child in Society module is a particular favourite of mine as we explore how childhoods have been lived over the centuries.”

From the new academic year, The Foundation Degree will be delivered as part of the University Centre Newbury (UCN) as the higher education provision expands for the area.

