 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

UK HE sector face losses of £790m from accommodation, catering and conference income and £6.9bn should there be no international students in September

Details
Hits: 122
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Tech guru Dr Nicos Nicolaou, CEO, UNICAF

UK Government must provide technological lifeline to universities - as they have done for schools - to save them from financial ruin triggered by COVID-19 

HE technology guru Dr Nicos Nicolaou, CEO, UNICAF, is urging the UK Government to provide a technological lifeline to universities - as they have done for schools - to save them from financial ruin triggered by COVID-19.

“Government investment in the schools sector has been admirable with over £100 million given to provide devices and internet access for those who need it most; free, expert technical support for schools that want to get up and running on Google for Education or Microsoft’s Office 365 and further advice from twenty schools with outstanding technology practices being awarded between £70,000 and £150,000 through the EdTech Demonstrators programme. But how about Britain’s universities?” asked Dr Nicolaou.

“The future for the UK HE sector is extremely bleak. In an appeal to the Chancellor Rushi Sunak for a Government bailout, Universities UK stated that the UK HE sector is currently facing losses in the region of £790m from accommodation, catering and conference income and additional spend on online learning for students.   A further £6.9b could also be lost should there be a 100% fall in international students.  The refunding of tuition fees to this year’s student cohort angry about the quality of the online learning offered by their Universities – 330,000 of which have petitioned the government - is also on the cards.”

Ironically many Western universities have since 2012 used UNICAF’s admission-to-graduation solution to market their degrees abroad and create additional funding streams for their institutions. Now with the advent of COVID-19 the tables have turned and a solution that has primarily been used to educate over 30,000 students in developing countries within the sub-Saharan African continent is now being repurposed to serve students in the UK.

Advertisement

East Sussex College is caring for the carers
Sector News
@WeAreESCG staff have been working together to create protective headw
SERC- BUILDING CAPACITY THROUGH TELMS
Sector News
In November 2016, @S_ERC (SERC) commenced a 2-year transnational proje
11,000Â COVID-19 displaced hospitality & tourism workers apply to redeploy into care sector through new skills programme
Sector News
New transition programme set up by @skillsforhealth @p1stgroup @carete

You may also be interested in these articles:

East Sussex College is caring for the carers
Sector News
@WeAreESCG staff have been working together to create protective headw
SERC- BUILDING CAPACITY THROUGH TELMS
Sector News
In November 2016, @S_ERC (SERC) commenced a 2-year transnational proje
11,000 COVID-19 displaced hospitality & tourism workers apply to redeploy into care sector through new skills programme
Sector News
New transition programme set up by @skillsforhealth @p1stgroup @carete
Careers support for schools expands online
Sector News
An outreach programme, funded by the @officestudents - which has suppo
Empiribox Ltd raises £2m funding to support primary teachers to deliver inspiring practical science lessons online
Sector News
@Empiribox raises £2m funding from @nesta_uk and @downingllp to suppo
University of Bristol launches Coronavirus internship fund to help SMEs
Sector News
@BristolUni’s COVID-19 SME Internship Fund will help local SMEs in B
Coleg Cambira Student pursues dream career in medicine inspired by NHS hospital placements
Sector News
Network of support offered by @ColegCambria helps a young student is p
Former Tamworth College student helps fly stranded passengers back home
Sector News
Olivia Bown is a former Travel and Tourism student from Tamworth C
Government needs to act now to avoid window of lost talent in five years time
Sector News
The Institute of the Motor Industry @The_IMI warns that reduced #appre
Employers call for furlough scheme to be more flexible and extended to September
Sector News
New @CIPD survey of 1,000 employers highlights need for #furloughed wo
mthree Aspire Scholarship opens to foster the UK’s next generation of technology talent
Sector News
Industry experts will deliver a comprehensive online syllabus of webin
Technoleg o bell yn helpu ymgeiswyr Rhydgrawnt
Sector News
Mae myfyrwyr Safon Uwch o Goleg Gŵyr Abertawe wedi bod yn defnyddio t

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Office for Students (OfS)
Office for Students (OfS) has published a new article: Careers support for schools expands online 1 minute ago
Jo Moriani - updated event, Motivating yourself and others 1 minute ago
Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 2 minutes ago

Preparing learners for gateway and EPAO myth busting

Overview This webinar is focused on some of the misconceptions related to Gateway requirements and End Point Assessment. A chance to understand...

  • Thursday, 28 May 2020 10:30 AM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4482)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page