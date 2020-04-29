UK HE sector face losses of £790m from accommodation, catering and conference income and £6.9bn should there be no international students in September

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

UK Government must provide technological lifeline to universities - as they have done for schools - to save them from financial ruin triggered by COVID-19

HE technology guru Dr Nicos Nicolaou, CEO, UNICAF, is urging the UK Government to provide a technological lifeline to universities - as they have done for schools - to save them from financial ruin triggered by COVID-19.

“Government investment in the schools sector has been admirable with over £100 million given to provide devices and internet access for those who need it most; free, expert technical support for schools that want to get up and running on Google for Education or Microsoft’s Office 365 and further advice from twenty schools with outstanding technology practices being awarded between £70,000 and £150,000 through the EdTech Demonstrators programme. But how about Britain’s universities?” asked Dr Nicolaou.

“The future for the UK HE sector is extremely bleak. In an appeal to the Chancellor Rushi Sunak for a Government bailout, Universities UK stated that the UK HE sector is currently facing losses in the region of £790m from accommodation, catering and conference income and additional spend on online learning for students. A further £6.9b could also be lost should there be a 100% fall in international students. The refunding of tuition fees to this year’s student cohort angry about the quality of the online learning offered by their Universities – 330,000 of which have petitioned the government - is also on the cards.”

Ironically many Western universities have since 2012 used UNICAF’s admission-to-graduation solution to market their degrees abroad and create additional funding streams for their institutions. Now with the advent of COVID-19 the tables have turned and a solution that has primarily been used to educate over 30,000 students in developing countries within the sub-Saharan African continent is now being repurposed to serve students in the UK.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News @WeAreESCG staff have been working together to create protective headw Sector News In November 2016, @S_ERC (SERC) commenced a 2-year transnational proje Sector News New transition programme set up by @skillsforhealth @p1stgroup @carete