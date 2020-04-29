 
mthree Aspire Scholarship opens to foster the UK’s next generation of technology talent

Industry experts will deliver a comprehensive online syllabus of webinars and study groups 

mthree Aspire Scholarship, an online 12-week training boot camp, has opened applications for its latest cohort, as it looks to foster the UK’s next generation of technology talent during these uncertain times.

The comprehensive scheme equips graduates with the skills needed to become a full-stack java developer as well as the softer skills required to be an enterprise ready tech professional.

The 12-week interactive online training programme gives students the opportunity to learn from tech experts with decades of experience and gives them opportunities to access fantastic technology careers at global blue-chip enterprises, once the course is complete.

The course will be delivered entirely online through interactive webinars by its expert instructors, as well as individual study and group projects with other trainees.

Emerging technology talent specialist, mthree, is currently filling places for the course with regular start dates throughout June and July. Applications are open to students graduating this year with STEM and CompSci degrees, as well as 2019 alumni looking for roles in the tech and digital sector.

David Hanks, COO of mthree, commented:

“Our Aspire Scholarship will empower ambitious graduates to take the next step in their career, and give them the necessary training required to fast track their development. We will also help them to secure a coveted role at one of our blue-chip clients once they have completed the programme. Our 12-week online courses can be taken remotely from anywhere in the UK and will equip graduates with what they need to secure their first step on the career ladder.

"We have places left in each of our starting cohorts over the coming months. Considering that remote and online learning will be commonplace for the foreseeable future, this course is perfect for those wanting to start a career in full-stack java development that have possibly hit a wall due to the current economic climate. Our dedication to helping talented students reach their potential through training, and enabling them to explore career opportunities they may never have dreamed of will continue regardless.”

