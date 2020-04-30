 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Pershore College and Moreton Morrell College appeal for help to create its biggest ever show garden

Details
Hits: 94
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A Warwickshire and Worcestershire college group @WCollegeGroup renowned for horticulture is embarking on its biggest ever show garden and is appealing for help to bring its ambitious design to life.

Pershore College and Moreton Morrell College, part of WCG (formerly Warwickshire College Group), are creating the show garden at The Game Fair which is being held at Ragley Hall in Alcester in September.

The show garden is one of the main attractions at the three-day festival of the countryside. The event attracts over 120,000 visitors and WCG has been tasked with coming up with a design to promote the use of technology in gardens.

Staff and students have devised ‘The Smart Garden’ to highlight how gardens can be developed to be ‘smart’.

‘The Smart Garden’, measuring 45m by 25m, will be divided into four distinct concept areas with each highlighting the latest technology and innovative techniques from use of water and growing crops to managing and encouraging wildlife and harnessing natural power.

Mike Roberts, garden design and horticulture lecturer at WCG, said: “Throughout my 26 years at the college, I have been involved in lots of show gardens, which has included winning the whole range of medals at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, but this is by far the largest that we have ever undertaken.

“One of the challenges with show gardens is always resourcing them, and with the size and theme of this garden, we are looking for quite a lot of help from suppliers in providing or loaning plants and materials and also volunteers to support us during the month-long build.”

A wish-list of supplies ranges from turf, plants, paving and fencing to larger items including a contemporary conservatory, pergola, polytunnel and hydroponics systems.

Plants used in the show garden will be donated by WCG to the local community including to care homes and schools.

Mike added: “It’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase what we can do as a college and by supporting us, will provide the chance for firms to showcase their plants, products and new technology to a huge audience.

“With The Game Fair being moved from its usual date in July to September due to the Coronavirus outbreak, it also means new students enrolling on our horticulture and landscaping courses will be able to experience creating a show garden as part of their induction.

“We have already begun growing some of the plants with our students and it would be a real boost if we could draw on the support of businesses and volunteers locally and further afield to see it all come to fruition.”

Advertisement

Supporting employers, apprentices and training providers during this challenging time
Sector News
#Apprenticeship and traineeships: April 2020 This release includes sum
Helping NHS heroes and protecting our community - Cardiff and Vale College PPE Appeal
Sector News
@CAVC is looking for donations of Personal Protective Equipment #PPE w
Supporting student mental health during this pandemic
Sector News
Practical and innovative ways that universities and colleges have been

Businesses and volunteers interested in helping can find out more and get in touch with WCG to offer support via wcg.ac.uk/gamefair. A list of items required to help create the show garden is available at wcg.ac.uk/gamefairsupplies.

For more information about The Game Fair, which takes place from Friday, September 18 to Sunday, September 20, visit www.thegamefair.org

You may also be interested in these articles:

Supporting employers, apprentices and training providers during this challenging time
Sector News
#Apprenticeship and traineeships: April 2020 This release includes sum
Helping NHS heroes and protecting our community - Cardiff and Vale College PPE Appeal
Sector News
@CAVC is looking for donations of Personal Protective Equipment #PPE w
Supporting student mental health during this pandemic
Sector News
Practical and innovative ways that universities and colleges have been
Barton Peveril Go Digital
Sector News
@bartonpeveril Go Digital with @GoogleForEduBarton Peveril Sixth Form
Newbury College Tutors to YouTubers to deliver micro-lessons online
Sector News
@newburycollege at homeAs people across West Berkshire, and the world,
Business School academics named among “Top 40 Under 40” business lecturers
Sector News
Two @ImperialBiz academics named in the @PoetsAndQuants annual 'Top 40
GEORGINA'S COLLEGE-TAUGHT SKILLS PROVE A LIFE-SAVER
Sector News
An @OldhamCollege student has used skills she learnt on campus to make
Grants available for schools that remain open for keyworker and vulnerable families
Sector News
@KelloggCompany Breakfast boost for keyworker schoolsKellogg’s has
Three Imperial researchers elected Fellows of the Royal Society
Sector News
@royalsociety has granted fellowship to three scientists at @imperialc
Investors in Diversity Award recognition for The Sheffield College
Sector News
@sheffcol has achieved national recognition for demonstrating its comm
Fashion Technician and Garment Demonstrator launches ‘NHS Production’ Project on Facebook
Sector News
Joanne Aldridge @WFCTweets transformed her home into an production sui
East Sussex College is caring for the carers
Sector News
@WeAreESCG staff have been working together to create protective headw

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Jo Moriani - updated event, Understanding the different forms of assessment involved in EPA 9 minutes ago
Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 10 minutes ago

Understanding the different forms of assessment involved...

Overview End Point Assessment (EPA) is a very different approach to check the competency of learners across a range of knowledge, skills and...

  • Tuesday, 02 June 2020 10:30 AM
  • Online
Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 13 minutes ago

Fast track – assessor to Trainer – Key skills and...

Overview The approaches needed for assessment, by apprentices, to complete their apprenticeship programme are very different through the End Point...

  • Wednesday, 10 June 2020 10:30 AM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4488)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page