 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Barnsley College employee supporting NHS on the frontline

Details
Hits: 74

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Arran McCallum, Construction Technician at Barnsley College

Saving lives on the frontline all in a day’s work for @BarnsleyCollege employee Arran McCallum who is helping the #NHS in the fight against coronavirus through his volunteering work @StJohnAmbulance 

As well as carrying out his full-time job as a Construction Technician for the Construction department at Barnsley College, Arran volunteers as a Unit Manager for the Oakwell Unit of St John Ambulance where they are supporting the NHS on the frontline in Barnsley and the wider area by providing essential services to care for people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Volunteers and ambulance crews are supporting accident and emergency departments and caring for those in need, working 24 hours a day supporting 999 emergencies and transporting patients back home safely from hospital.

Providing essential care throughout the country, St John Ambulance volunteers are also helping at the NHS Nightingale hospitals around the UK. Arran recently spent a week at the London Nightingale hospital where he provided first-aid cover to assist NHS staff when there was a high increase in patients at the hospital. He also completed a Covid-19 care course and intensive care training and assessments that were delivered by specialist NHS clinicians.

Arran said: “I decided to help and step-up to assist on the frontline to show my willing and support towards tackling this horrible pandemic. As much as it’s quite a scary experience I’m loving every minute of it.

"I’ve learnt things in the last month that I may never have learnt in my entire life. No two days are ever the same. St John Ambulance is an amazing organisation and doing whatever they can to support our amazing NHS.”

Advertisement

FE providers given more time to register for teacher recruitment funding
Sector News
@EducationGovUk #TakingTeachingFurther #FE recruitment initiative dead
Solihull Sixth Form College use AI for award-winning open day campaign
Sector News
Akero was used by Solihull Sixth Form College @SFCSapply for their awa
Fitch Learning Achieves Top Ofsted Grade for UK Apprenticeship Programmes
Sector News
Fitch Learning today (May 11) announced that it has achieved the highe

You may also be interested in these articles:

FE providers given more time to register for teacher recruitment funding
Sector News
@EducationGovUk #TakingTeachingFurther #FE recruitment initiative dead
Solihull Sixth Form College use AI for award-winning open day campaign
Sector News
Akero was used by Solihull Sixth Form College @SFCSapply for their awa
Fitch Learning Achieves Top Ofsted Grade for UK Apprenticeship Programmes
Sector News
Fitch Learning today (May 11) announced that it has achieved the highe
BEIS appoints Energy & Utility Skills to develop new competency framework for Hydrogen
Sector News
@EUSkills has been appointed by @BEISgovuk to develop a “Competency
Government must explain how school staff and pupils will be kept safe, says UNISON
Sector News
Ministers must stop dodging the issue of safety and provide a clear ex
Why it’s so important to support our young people through the disruptions Covid-19 has caused
Sector News
Many young people have had their education and training interrupted at
The Copyright Licensing Agency is hosting an essay writing competition for 16-19 year old students in the UK.
Sector News
"Social media is a disaster for intellectual property" - One month lef
Free online courses to help individuals learn new skills and improve existing ones as they re-enter the workplace
Sector News
@SouthwarkColl ege is offering free online courses to help individuals
Coventry College Games designer comes full circle to teach the very course he once studied
Sector News
A games designer has gone back to @CoventryCollege to teach the very s
Schools reopening speculation
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/05/07/school-reopening-covid19/Schoo
The Great British Wellbeing Survey - Citizen-science project measures impact of coronavirus pandemic on mental health
Sector News
Gauging the psychological impact of lockdownWhat impact has the lockdo
Barnsley College Sport students experience business start up advice
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege Higher Education Physical Activity, Health and Exerci

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4515)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page