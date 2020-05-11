Barnsley College employee supporting NHS on the frontline

Saving lives on the frontline all in a day’s work for @BarnsleyCollege employee Arran McCallum who is helping the #NHS in the fight against coronavirus through his volunteering work @StJohnAmbulance

As well as carrying out his full-time job as a Construction Technician for the Construction department at Barnsley College, Arran volunteers as a Unit Manager for the Oakwell Unit of St John Ambulance where they are supporting the NHS on the frontline in Barnsley and the wider area by providing essential services to care for people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Volunteers and ambulance crews are supporting accident and emergency departments and caring for those in need, working 24 hours a day supporting 999 emergencies and transporting patients back home safely from hospital.

Providing essential care throughout the country, St John Ambulance volunteers are also helping at the NHS Nightingale hospitals around the UK. Arran recently spent a week at the London Nightingale hospital where he provided first-aid cover to assist NHS staff when there was a high increase in patients at the hospital. He also completed a Covid-19 care course and intensive care training and assessments that were delivered by specialist NHS clinicians.

Arran said: “I decided to help and step-up to assist on the frontline to show my willing and support towards tackling this horrible pandemic. As much as it’s quite a scary experience I’m loving every minute of it.

"I’ve learnt things in the last month that I may never have learnt in my entire life. No two days are ever the same. St John Ambulance is an amazing organisation and doing whatever they can to support our amazing NHS.”

