FE providers given more time to register for teacher recruitment funding

Details
@EducationGovUk #TakingTeachingFurther #FE recruitment initiative deadline extended @E_T_Foundation 

The deadline for Further Education providers to register for Round 3 of Taking Teaching Further has been removed due to the challenges currently facing the country as a result of Covid-19. Registrations for the programme will now close when all places have been filled.

Taking Teaching Further is the Department for Education (DfE) funded recruitment initiative, developed and managed by the Education and Training Foundation (ETF).

It aims to help Further Education (FE) providers recruit and train industry experts to become teachers for the FE sector. The removal of the deadline for Route 1 extends the opportunity for providers across England to register for the teacher recruitment programme.

This latest round of the programme makes funding available for FE providers to recruit, train and support individuals from industry to teach subjects across 15 technical routes. Funding of £18,200 is available for FE providers to address the cost of undertaking ITE and help create capacity for new recruits to learn and receive training and support on the job. The funding per recruit will be made available with two routes to access the programme depending on provider type.

Alison Morris, Director of Delivery at the Education and Training Foundation, said:

“Taking Teaching Further is a nationally important programme supporting FE providers from across the sector to recruit and train skilled professionals with high levels of hands-on industry experience into FE teaching and training roles. Teachers recruited in the previous rounds of the programme are already making a difference in FE providers across the country. We encourage all colleges and FE providers to register, if they haven’t already, to take advantage of the funding available to support their organisation.”

Further information on Taking Teaching Further and how to apply for funding can be found on the Education and Training Foundation’s website.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page