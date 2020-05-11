 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

If we are to complete the journey safely the roadmap needs clear directions

Details
Hits: 86
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Labour Leader Keir Starmer

@UKLabour Leader @Keir_Starmer this afternoon called for greater clarity on the Government’s plan for the next phase of its response to the coronavirus. 

In his first television broadcast responding to the Prime Minister’s statement, Keir Starmer said: 

“What we needed from the Prime Minister last night was clarity and reassurance.

“We needed to hear that nobody would be asked to go to work or send their children to school without it being safe to do so.

“We needed to know that the huge problems we have seen with protective equipment are over. That the crisis in our care homes has finally been gripped.

“That everybody who needs a test can finally get one. Above all, we needed to know when we could see our loved ones again.”

FULL TRANSCRIPT 

We are living through the biggest threat this country has faced for a generation. 

Coronavirus has taken so much from us. 

It’s brought normal life to a halt. 

We can no longer see our friends, no longer spend time with extended family, and over 30,000 people have lost their lives. 

Behind these statistics are families torn apart by grief. 

Millions are worried about their loved ones, their jobs, their communities, their families and their future. 

That’s why when I was elected Leader of the Labour Party, just over a month ago, I promised a new type of opposition. 

Labour will always put the national interest first. 

We will have the courage to support the Government when that’s the right thing to do, and the courage to challenge the Government where it’s getting it wrong. 

Today I repeat that message. 

Labour has supported lockdown and we continue to do so. 

Public health and saving lives must always come first, whether we voted for this Government or not. 

At this moment of national crisis we all rely on the Government to get this right. 

That’s why we’ve called for a national consensus and offered to work with the Government to defeat this dreadful virus. 

What we needed from the Prime Minister last night was clarity and reassurance. 

We needed to hear that nobody would be asked to go to work or send their children to school without it being safe to do so. 

We needed to know that the huge problems we’ve seen with protective equipment are over. 

Advertisement

Implementing protective measures in education and childcare settings
Sector News
@EducationGovUK guidance for education and childcare settings on how t
New 5 point plan launched to help get Brits safely back to work
Sector News
Government publishes guidance for employers to help them get their bus
Coleg Cambria among best places to work in the UK
Sector News
@COLEGCAMBRIA been listed among #UKBestWorkPlaces The north east Wales

That the crisis in our care homes has finally been gripped. 

That everybody who needs a test can finally get one. 

Above all, we needed know when we could see our loved ones again. 

The Prime Minister said he was setting out a road map, but if we’re to complete the journey safely a roadmap needs clear directions. 

So many of us have questions that need answering:

  • How can we be sure our workplaces are now safe to return to? 
  • How can we get to work safely if we need public transport to do so? 
  • How can millions of people go back to work while balancing childcare and caring responsibilities? 
  • How do our police enforce these rules? 
  • And why are some parts of the United Kingdom now on a different path to others? 

For as long as this crisis persists I’ll keep demanding answers to these questions because that’s how we get better decisions and better outcomes. 

I remain committed to working constructively with the Government in the national interest. 

And when this is over, and one day it will be, I’m determined we will build a better society. 

Because after all this, all the sacrifice and the loss, we can’t go back to business as usual. 

We can’t go back to a society where we clap our carers once a week but where half of our care workers are paid less than the real living wage. 

We can’t go back to a society where we pay tribute to the heroes of the Second World War, but see our care homes as an afterthought. 

And we can’t go back to a country where we don’t invest in our public services, but expect our frontline workers to protect us. 

When we get through this it will be because of the hard work and the bravery of every key worker as they took on this virus and kept our country going. 

In their courage and their sacrifice and their bravery, we can see a better future. 

This crisis has brought out the resilience and the human spirit in all of us. 

We must go forward with a vision of a better society built on that resilience and built on that human spirit. 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Implementing protective measures in education and childcare settings
Sector News
@EducationGovUK guidance for education and childcare settings on how t
New 5 point plan launched to help get Brits safely back to work
Sector News
Government publishes guidance for employers to help them get their bus
Coleg Cambria among best places to work in the UK
Sector News
@COLEGCAMBRIA been listed among #UKBestWorkPlaces The north east Wales
Cambridge Regional College and Cambridge United open their professional kitchens to maximise meal production for community-based projects
Sector News
@CRC_College and @CambridgeUtdFC have opened up their professional kit
FE providers given more time to register for teacher recruitment funding
Sector News
@EducationGovUk #TakingTeachingFurther #FE recruitment initiative dead
Solihull Sixth Form College use AI for award-winning open day campaign
Sector News
Akero was used by Solihull Sixth Form College @SFCSapply for their awa
Fitch Learning Achieves Top Ofsted Grade for UK Apprenticeship Programmes
Sector News
Fitch Learning today (May 11) announced that it has achieved the highe
BEIS appoints Energy & Utility Skills to develop new competency framework for Hydrogen
Sector News
@EUSkills has been appointed by @BEISgovuk to develop a “Competency
Barnsley College employee supporting NHS on the frontline
Sector News
Saving lives on the frontline all in a day’s work for @BarnsleyColle
How will coronavirus shape our response to climate change?
Sector News
The global response to the COVID-19 crisis could inform the fight agai
Government must explain how school staff and pupils will be kept safe, says UNISON
Sector News
Ministers must stop dodging the issue of safety and provide a clear ex
Why it’s so important to support our young people through the disruptions Covid-19 has caused
Sector News
Many young people have had their education and training interrupted at

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4515)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page