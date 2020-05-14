 
Boost employability during lockdown with free business coaching, seminars and virtual careers fairs

Emerge from lockdown stronger than ever with virtual business coaching, networking and careers fairs 

Without a doubt, the current lockdown situation has left significant numbers of individuals without work and worried about the future.

Over five million individuals are registered as self-employed in the UK, and while not all are suffering, a great number are unable to work at a comparable level under the current situation.

Unemployment has risen to 4% over the last month, and around three quarters of UK businesses have furloughed staff, leaving employees with seemingly endless time on their hands, and a choice between whiling it away on Netflix and House Party, or finding altogether more productive pursuits.

While the pandemic brings many challenges, the downtime also offers unique opportunities to spend time on things we’d never otherwise be able to, including reflecting on what we want to be doing in life. Alongside more traditional education platforms, Eventbrite offers a host of enjoyable and productive resources to help us emerge from this period stronger, including:

  • Free coaching by American university Dale Carnegie on building resilience in uncertain times 
  • A seminar by Times columnist and bestselling author Matthew Syed on problem solving skills in a crisis
  • Tailored networking events where you’re placed in small groups of relevant individuals to ensure you get the most out of the experience and develop some valuable connections
  • Virtual careers fairs like Talent Fest 2020 designed to inform, inspire and (virtually) connect attendees with experts in the digital, media and tech sector

Ricky Martin, Managing Director, Hyper Recruitment Solutions (HRS):

"As much as not working to some sounds like a luxury, this feeling does pass quickly and doing something to give yourself purpose, structure, and to be a better version of you post- lockdown is proving to be more popular than ever.

“As the economy starts to recover, there will be increased competition for jobs, and those people that have invested in their learning and development during this time will be well prepared to stand out as proactive and motivated among their peers."

Sebastian Boppert, Head of European Communications, added

"Undoubtedly, millions of people across the UK are facing financial uncertainty or hardships as the lockdown continues. It’s great to see the way our creators are adapting these amazing career resources to the current situation, allowing people stuck home with more time on their hands to really make the most of what’s happening and turn a negative into something positive."

